SAF Seeks the World’s Best Cut Flowers for the Outstanding Varieties Competition

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Society of American Florists (SAF) invites breeders and growers from around the world to participate in the annual Outstanding Varieties Competition, held Aug. 6-9, 2024 in conjunction with SAF Miami 2024, the the associations 139th Annual Convention.

The Outstanding Varieties Competition offers breeders and growers an opportunity to showcase their most exceptional varieties and gather feedback from hundreds of industry professionals attending SAF’s Annual Convention.

Judges score each entry based on color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom form and size, and overall presentation. The judging panel, which includes three retailers, three growers and three wholesalers, evaluates specific categories of flowers and foliage, and the highest scored variety in each category entry wins “Best in Class.” From this elite group, judges choose their Best in Show winner.

This year, the competition also features “Breeder’s Alley,” a special section dedicated to breeders who wish to display new varieties that are either not yet commercially available or not widely available. This exclusive area provides a sneak peek into the future of floriculture and highlights groundbreaking innovations in the industry.

Breeders and growers interested in participating should note the following key dates:

Early Bird Entry Deadline: July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 Final Entry Deadline: July 15, 2024 (no entries will be accepted after this date)

To see last year’s ‘Best in Show,’ ‘Best in Class,’ and blue ribbon winners, read

“Abundant ‘Amistad’” in the 2023 November/December issue of Floral Management.

For more information on entering the competition and attending SAF Miami 2024, please visit www.safnow.org.

