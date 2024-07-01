Star Roses and Plants Wins Awards from the American Rose Trials for Sustainability

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce two of its top-performing roses won awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability® (A.R.T.S.®) program. A.R.T.S.® identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens.

The winners are as follows:

Pretty Polly® Lavender: A pastel lavender Polyantha Rose with very good disease resistance, cuplike semi-double blooms, and excellent flowering from spring through fall. It maintains a pleasing, compact habit in the landscape.

Sunset Horizon™: An attractive Floribunda Rose with flower color that starts bright yellow and fades to deep pink/cherry red. Flower size is quite large when fully open. It has excellent disease resistance and performs well on its own roots.

All roses entered into A.R.T.S.® are evaluated under low input conditions using data on the presence of disease and pests, flowering, foliage, plant form, growth habit and general health. To win an award, roses must prove they are resilient on their own merits without being sustained by repeated fertilizer applications or chemical sprays and are based on the regional performance data collected during the trial cycle.

