Sustainability Defined: Understanding the Meaning of This Concept in Floriculture

Thursd. Floral January 22, 2025

Photo Credit: Kapiteyn

A comprehensive approach to flower production that integrates environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic viability.

Sustainability has become an important concept across different industries. As such, floriculture is no exception. The world today faces myriad environmental challenges. As the global demand for flowers continues to rise, the floriculture industry faces increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices that ensure the health of ecosystems, the welfare of workers, and the economic stability of growers.

The sector is, as a result, increasingly recognizing the importance of these sustainable practices, and putting all measures in place to guarantee that they are adhered to. Essentially, sustainability in floriculture, therefore, encompasses a comprehensive approach to flower production that integrates environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic viability. Here’s what you need to know about this concept.

