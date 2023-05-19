Wedding P.R.E.P. How to Prepare Your Floral Business for a Successful 2023 Wedding Season

As we approach wedding season 2023, it’s essential to be prepared for what’s to come. While 2023 isn’t expected to be quite as busy as 2022, it will still be a busy year! Plus, while new trends are emerging — as they always do — we will still see many trends from last year continue into this new wedding season. So, what do you need to know to prepare for your best wedding season ever? Here are some insights and tips.

Insights from the 2022 Wedding Season

Approximately 2.5 million weddings were held in 2022. That wedding boom came from so many couples who had to postpone their 2020 and 2021 plans due to the pandemic. Also, in 2022, fewer couples took COVID-related precautions, which means that weddings in 2023 may feel a little more “normal” than they have in recent years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses