Wedding P.R.E.P. How to Prepare Your Floral Business for a Successful 2023 Wedding Season

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral May 19, 2023

As we approach wedding season 2023, it’s essential to be prepared for what’s to come. While 2023 isn’t expected to be quite as busy as 2022, it will still be a busy year! Plus, while new trends are emerging — as they always do — we will still see many trends from last year continue into this new wedding season. So, what do you need to know to prepare for your best wedding season ever? Here are some insights and tips.

Insights from the 2022 Wedding Season

Approximately 2.5 million weddings were held in 2022. That wedding boom came from so many couples who had to postpone their 2020 and 2021 plans due to the pandemic. Also, in 2022, fewer couples took COVID-related precautions, which means that weddings in 2023 may feel a little more “normal” than they have in recent years.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

Related Articles

Floral

7 Top Instagram Trends You Need to Know For 2022

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 21, 2022

One of the most important and cost-effective ways to grow your floral business is social media marketing, particularly Instagram. As it focuses on images more than words, Instagram is ideal for showing off your beautiful creations and highlighting your special offers. And while it’s not as massive as Facebook, Instagram is still a major player in social media, with about a billion active monthly users.