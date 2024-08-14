Whetman Plants International Integrated into the Selecta Group

Selecta one, the worldwide operating and successful breeding and young plant company from Stuttgart, is taking over Whetman Plants International in Exeter UK.

Whetman Plants International (WPI) is an owner-managed company with strong local roots and an international presence. For the last 30 years it has specialised in the breeding, cultivation, and sale of perennial dianthus. The established series include the Alpines, Scent First®, Garden Pinks and Whetman Cocktails®. The company has a passion for innovation, quality, long-lasting partnerships with customers, suppliers and licensees and a strong focus on environmentally conscious behaviour.

Selecta will gradually integrate Whetman into the Selecta Group, building on existing relationships and continuing to deliver high quality plants to the Whetman customer base. The aim is to have a seamless transition with regards to the supply chain.

Fiona and Ed Marley, owners of Whetman said “We are delighted to see the Whetman genetics and pipeline benefit from Selecta one’s significant resources and global reach. We have been impressed by the professional approach of their leadership team and we look forward to watching the innovation continue. It has been an exciting journey for the last 9 years and a real pleasure working with a very fine team of talented staff”.

Fiona Marley will remain as WPI Managing Director to ensure a smooth transition from Whetman into the global Selecta world. Ed Marley will continue to lead Pinnacle Plants International (worldwide young plant sales, UK finished pot production & breeder’s agent) and Valin Genetics (breeding).

Per Klemm, owner and CEO of Selecta said: “We are very happy to welcome Whetman, another successful and well-known company, into our family. This strengthens our claim to be the number one in Dianthus worldwide. The Whetman range, with its particular strengths in perennial Dianthus, complements our successful portfolio in all the right places. I would like to thank Fiona and Ed Marley for the mutual trust and respect we have enjoyed in achieving this result and I look forward to having Fiona Marley as part of our team as we take an important step forward in the UK market.”

About Selecta One

The Selecta one Group is a leading global breeder, grower and marketer of innovative ornamental and atility plants. The breeding activities comprise bedding and balcony plants, houseplants, perennials and cut flowers. With production sites and sales companies in Europe, Africa, Asia and America, Selecta one serves all relevant markets worldwide.