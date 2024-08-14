Impossible Foods Opens First In-Person Dining Experience in Chicago: Impossible Quality Meats From Plants

The new foodservice concept will serve up an assortment of classically indulgent dishes made with Impossible meat from plants

CHICAGO — Impossible Foods will open its first in-person foodservice concept in Chicago, Illinois: Impossible™ Quality Meats.

Located near Uptown Chicago, Impossible Quality Meats is completely designed around Impossible’s award-winning portfolio of beef, chicken and pork from plants. The pop-up expands on Impossible’s impressive foodservice footprint, counting more than 45,000 locations across the U.S. that serve Impossible products – including Impossible™ Beef, which is the #1 plant-based beef in both foodservice and retail.1

“Impossible began as a foodservice brand, launching our flagship beef product in 2016 with some of the best restaurants in America,” said Peter McGuinness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods. “It’s been a natural evolution for us to create our own branded dining experience to showcase our delicious food. With Impossible Quality Meats, we wanted to offer diners a fun way to experience our food. From breakfast to lunch to dinner, we leaned into classic craveable dishes people love – like nachos, smash burgers and chili cheese dogs. Choosing meat from plants shouldn’t feel like a compromise. It’s great-tasting food, plain and simple.”

The new foodservice concept represents an extension of Impossible’s meatier brand identity, introduced in March of this year. The revamped, meat-forward brand strategy endeavors to stake Impossible’s claim in the meat aisle as a maker of high-quality, delicious, nutrient-dense meat from plants that’s better for the planet. Following the roll-out of a mass-market brand campaign this summer encouraging meat eaters to continue eating the meat they love, from plants, Impossible announced its partnership with the world’s greatest eater Joey Chestnut to better educate meat eaters on how meat from plants can easily fit into their meat-loving lifestyles.

Through Fall 2024, Impossible Quality Meats will be open on Tuesdays through Sundays from 11am to 8pm inside Chicago’s bustling XMarket Food Hall, managed by VEG House and leased through PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF). The pop-up will offer a fully plant-based menu of indulgent culinary creations spanning small plates, mains, Sunday brunch – even dessert. Dishes include:

Impossible™ Breakfast Sausage Sandwich – Savory Impossible™ Sausage patty layered with plant-based egg, chipotle aioli and a crispy hash brown, sandwiched between an english muffin

Impossible™ Asian Style Meatballs – Juicy Impossible™ Meatballs dressed in a hoisin lime sauce and topped with crispy fried shallots, sesame seeds, fresh mint, and cilantro

Impossible™ Nachos – With the choice of Impossible Beef or Impossible™ Chicken, crunchy tortilla chips topped with plant-based cheese whiz, peppers & onions and guacamole

Impossible™ Grilled Chicken Caesar – Served as a wrap or a salad, grilled Impossible Chicken is tossed with plant-based parmesan cheese, classic caesar dressing and croutons

Impossible™ Burger (Single or Double) – The fan-favorite Impossible Burger patty seasoned and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and special sauce, sandwiched between a brioche bun

Impossible™ Chicago Style Hot Dog – The world-famous smoky, savory Impossible™ Hot Dog dished up in the local tradition on a poppy seed bun with mustard, sweet relish, white onion, tomato, sport peppers, dill pickle spear, and celery salt

Impossible™ Bratwurst – Snappy Impossible™ Bratwurst topped with brown mustard and house beer-soaked onions

Impossible™ Chicken Nuggets with Fries – The golden, crispy nuggets that are preferred to a leading animal nugget served in restaurants, paired with french fries

Plus, Oatly Soft Serve – Smooth and creamy non-dairy soft serve from our friends at the world’s original and largest oatmilk company, with the choice of vanilla, chocolate or swirl

In addition to this first-of-its-kind foodservice offering, consumers will be able to purchase popular Impossible retail products including Impossible Beef, Impossible Hot Dogs and Impossible Chicken Nuggets at the PlantX Bodega located inside the food hall.

To celebrate its arrival in the neighborhood, Impossible is hosting a grand opening party on Saturday, August 17 at the XMarket Food Hall. Starting at 11am, hungry Chicagoans are invited to enjoy free samples of Impossible Hot Dogs, Impossible Burgers and Oatly Soft Serve, while supplies last.

Impossible Foods is on a mission to positively impact people and the planet by making delicious, nutritious meat from plants with a fraction of the environmental footprint of meat from animals. The privately held food company was founded in 2011 and took a uniquely scientific approach that aims to make the world’s best plant-based meat with the power to transform the food system. We make chicken, beef, and pork products from plants for every meal – breakfast, lunch and dinner – with a goal of replicating the flavors, textures, and cooking experience that meat eaters crave. Every nugget, burger, and patty we sell uses less land, water, and produces less greenhouse gas emissions compared to the animal.

Impossible Foods products are designed in California, produced in California and the Midwest, with U.S. and global ingredients, and are available across 4 continents in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com and follow us on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for updates.