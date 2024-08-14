Daily’s Premium Meats Launches Flavored Bacon

New Hot Honey and Spicy Maple seasoned bacon showcase brand’s commitment to delivering innovative breakfast meats

Daily’s® Premium Meats, master of producing quality bacon for more than 130 years, announces the launch of two new products: Hot Honey and Spicy Maple flavored thick-cut bacon. Set to launch in the United States in late summer 2024, the value-added products will bring differentiation and new flavor profiles to the market. With a goal of making bacon an experience, not just an ingredient, Daily’s continues to revolutionize the bacon category with a new line of thick-cut bacon that is loaded with sweet and spicy seasonings.

“We’ve seen incredible excitement around sweet and spicy flavor profiles recently,” said Eric Hamilton, director of product innovation for Daily’s Premium Meats. “We worked closely with our research team members to monitor, track and ultimately pick flavors, such as Hot Honey and Spicy Maple, that will resonate with consumers who are looking for more bold flavors that make mealtimes memorable.”

“The bacon market is fragmented with a lot of players, so we wanted to think outside the box to deliver something truly unique and captivating,” said Emma Pierce, brand manager for Daily’s Premium Meats. “With so much enthusiasm around value-added meat, as well as sweet and spicy profiles, there’s no better time to launch these new products.”

Daily’s Premium Meats is committed to producing premium bacon products using raw materials from the Seaboard Foods connected food system. This collaboration among farmers, three dedicated bacon processing plants and a networked supply chain to control the entire production process from farm to table, ensures a high-quality product every time.

Daily’s Spicy Maple and Hot Honey flavored bacon are both available in a 17.6-oz. pack.

About Daily’s® Premium Meats

Daily’s® Premium Meats is a leading provider of high-quality premium bacon that has been operating for more than 130 years. Founded by John R. Daily in 1893, the company’s commitment to quality and mastery inspires every product produced to this day. Daily’s Premium Meats’ connected food system fosters collaboration among farmers, bacon processing plants and networked supply chain, allowing Daily’s to control the production process from farm to delivery. For more information, visit www.dailysmeats.com.