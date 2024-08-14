Royal Anthos and Slow Flowers Society Join Forces to Boost U.S. Lily Farming

Empowering American Flower Farmers: Teaching You to Grow Lilies Successfully

PHILADELPHIA – Royal Anthos and their lily bulb vendors are happy to announce their partnership with the Slow Flowers Society. The goal is to teach American flower farmers how easy it is to grow and sell lilies. Flowerbulb.eu, the promotional arm of Anthos, has a dedicated lily page on its website to inspire and teach American flower farmers. It also contains The Growing Lilies / Master Class. This presentation, soon to be translated into Spanish and Hmong, will give flower farmers the information they need to grow lilies successfully.

“This market sector has vast growth potential. Cut flowers and florist greens raised domestically in the United States increased by more than 50 percent between 2017 and 2022, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. This partnership will help us reach flower farmers and support them with domestic sales and training,” says Mark-Jan Terwindt, Director of Royal Anthos.

Debra Prinzing is the founder of SlowFlowers.com, an award-winning digital web campaign, that she formed ten years ago to promote locally grown flowers to consumers and professionals. Their membership continues to grow in the double digits, and much of its popularity is attributed to consumers’ yearning to embrace local agriculture and support local farmers. They represent approximately 750 small flower farmers, farm-florists and floral designers.

“The mission of the Slow Flowers movement is to inspire the floral industry and its consumers to embrace local, seasonal, and sustainable flowers. We’re thrilled to partner with Flowerbulb.eu to encourage U.S. cut flower growers to grow more lilies and to encourage florists and their clients to enjoy a wider range of locally-grown lilies — from everyday arrangements to special occasions.” Says Debra Prinzing, founder of Slow Flowers Society.

Account Executive from the Garden Media Group Peggy Anne Montgomery, a horticulturist and former long-time resident of the Netherlands, is leading the initiative. “I always have fresh flowers, and lilies are my favorite. They are so elegant and long-lasting. I’ve always embraced the European tradition of giving flowers, too. Everyone is excited to be given flowers,” says Montgomery.

Royal Anthos has secured a European Union grant, underlining their efforts to expand the use and sales of European bulbs in the U.S. market. The program is backed by a substantial budget of €1.9 million, with the EU grant funding 80 percent. Members of Royal Anthos are committed to supporting the initiative by contributing 20 percent of the remaining finances. This is the second grant Royal Anthos has secured from the EU for this purpose.

Attributes of Long-lasting Lilies

• Always Available, Always Appropriate

• Easy to Grow, Year-round Availability

• Frozen Bulbs Allow for Mother’s Day Crop

• Pollenless Varieties Available

• Can Be Purchased to Bloom in Succession

• Long Vase Life

• American Grown

Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org.

Flowerbulb.eu is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Visit www.flowerbulb.eu for more information.

Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.

The Slow Flowers™ Society is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably-farmed flowers and foliage. Its members are engaged in all facets of the flower marketplace. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Debra Prinzing’s book, Slow Flowers, and has ignited the imaginations of flower lovers, florists, flower farmers and growers across the U.S. (and around the globe).Visit www.slowflowers.com

Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.