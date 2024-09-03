Women in Floriculture Group Aims to Empower and Connect 

When Melanie Spilbeler, managing partner at FreshPath Marketing, came into the floral industry, she was surprised to find that the industry is male dominated.

Inspired to empower the women in floriculture, she and Fifty Flowers CEO and founder Liza Roeser, AAF, established Women in Floriculture, which launched at Society of American Florist’s annual convention in Miami. More than 50 female floral professionals attended the kick-off event.

Roeser wants the group to create a sense of community, she says, and support women in every aspect of life.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Society of American Florists (SAF)