Celebrate the End of Summer with a Free Flower Bouquet!

Carlsbad, CA – As summer bids farewell, That Flower Feeling is sharing the beauty of the season’s end with a vibrant floral celebration! That Flower Feeling is partnering with Street Blooms, San Diego’s beloved flower truck, and The Forum Carlsbad to share the love of California blooms with the community.

The public is invited to a complimentary flower bouquet giveaway at The Forum Carlsbad on September 7th. The event will take place from 10 AM until supplies last, right in front of Anthropologie. Don’t miss your chance to brighten your day with a beautiful bouquet!

Event Details:

Date: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 AM – Until supplies last

Location: The Forum Carlsbad, 1911 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, CA 92009

At That Flower Feeling, we are dedicated to our mission: “More Americans enjoying more flowers more often.” Our goal is to inspire consumers to integrate fresh flowers into their daily lives, not just for special occasions but as a regular source of joy and natural well-being. Flowers offer a simple yet profound boost to our mood, and we believe everyone deserves to experience the uplifting effect of flowers every day. We believe that everyone deserves That Flower Feeling.

Don’t miss this chance to add a touch of nature’s beauty to your life. Come celebrate with us and experience That Flower Feeling firsthand!

About That Flower Feeling:

That Flower Feeling is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making fresh flowers a regular part of people’s lives. By promoting the joy and well-being that flowers can bring, we aim to foster a culture where flowers are enjoyed daily.

www.thatflowerfeeling.org

About Street Blooms:

Street Blooms is a San Diego-based flower truck known for bringing vibrant and fresh floral arrangements directly to the community. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Street Blooms delivers beauty and joy through every bouquet.

About The Forum Carlsbad:

The Forum Carlsbad is a premier shopping and dining destination in Carlsbad, CA, offering a diverse range of stores, restaurants, and experiences for the local community and visitors alike.