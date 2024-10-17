That Flower Feeling Hosts Webinar: Marketing Flowers for Self-Care

Fallbrook, California – That Flower Feeling (TFF) is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar titled “Marketing Flowers for Self-Care: The Importance of Evolving the Floral Industry,” scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 12 PM EST. This informative session will explore how the floral industry can adapt to the rising trend of self-care and emotional well-being through the use of flowers.

Event Details:

– Webinar: Marketing Flowers for Self-Care: The Importance of Evolving the Floral Industry

– Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

– Time: 12 PM EST

– Registration Link: https://thatflowerfeeling.kindful.com/e/selfcareflowers

Moderated by Chris Drummond, Chairman of the TFF Advisory Board and owner of Penny’s by Plaza Florist, the webinar will feature a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including:

– Kristin Gilliand, President of Gardens America

– Lenny Walker, VP of Sales and Operations at Kennicott Bros. Company

– Jackie Levine, Vice President of Central Square Florist

– Debora Steier, TFF Unit Sales Task Force member and retired Director of Floral for Albertsons

Key topics will include:

The growing trend of self-care and emotional well-being through flowers

Strategies for positioning flowers as an essential part of modern consumer lifestyles

Insights from industry leaders on remaining competitive in an evolving market

How to effectively utilize the free That Flower Feeling branded marketing assets to drive floral sales

This webinar is a must-attend event for florists, wholesalers, e-commerce, mass markets and any floral industry stakeholders looking to adapt and thrive in the dynamic floral landscape.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a nationally funded industry campaign committed to promoting flowers as an essential part of self-care and emotional well-being. Through creative marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships, TFF aligns the floral industry with modern consumer lifestyles, encouraging people to embrace the joy and beauty of flowers in their everyday lives.

Panelists’ Backgrounds:

Kristin Gilliand: A third-generation owner of Gardens America, Kristin has spent nearly three decades in the family business, holding various roles from Office Manager to President. She is committed to upholding the family legacy while ensuring the company’s success through her dedicated team.

Debora Steier: Currently serving as Vice President of Floral at Albertsons, Debora has held numerous key positions in the floral industry. Her significant contributions include creating training resources and enabling online sales. She is passionate about mentoring future leaders in the industry.

Jackie Levine: As the Vice President of Central Square Florist, Jackie represents the fourth generation of her family’s legacy in the floral business. Her lifelong passion for flowers drives her commitment to providing exceptional service in her community.