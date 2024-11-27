World Floral Expo 2025: Back in Miami

World Floral Expo (WFE) is returning to the United States and heading to Miami! With over 50,000 square feet of exhibit space, the WFE will showcase stunning, freshly produced cut flowers from around the globe. The event promises to connect international flower growers with U.S. importers, wholesalers, and retailers in a vibrant hub of floral trade.

Tuesday September 9th – Thursday September 11th

MACC (Miami Airport Convention Center)

Miami, FL, USA

Prime Location for Industry Professionals

The Miami Airport & Convention Center (MACC), a premier venue located near the heart of Miami’s flower import industry, will host the event. Its convenient location means minimal travel time for Miami-based importers and ensures easy access for all attendees.



Spotlight on African Flower Growers

This edition of WFE will highlight fresh-cut flowers from Africa, offering a unique opportunity to explore blooms from leading growers in Ethiopia, Kenya, and beyond. While these nations have traditionally supplied flowers to European markets, they are now making waves in the Middle East, Far East, and North America.

Your Gateway to New Opportunities

For U.S. importers, WFE 2025 represents an unparalleled chance to expand their offerings with exquisite African flowers. Miami, as the hub of the U.S. flower import industry, is the ideal location to facilitate meaningful connections between African growers and American buyers.



Global Participation Welcome

Though African flowers will take center stage, WFE remains a global event. Flower growers from every corner of the world are invited to exhibit and network with North America’s leading floral professionals.



See you in Miami for World Floral Expo 2025—where the world of flowers meets the American market!



Stay Informed: For regular updates and more information, visit www.worldfloralexpo.com.

