World Floral Expo 2025: Back in Miami

HPP Exhibitions Floral November 27, 2024

World Floral Expo (WFE) is returning to the United States and heading to Miami! With over 50,000 square feet of exhibit space, the WFE will showcase stunning, freshly produced cut flowers from around the globe. The event promises to connect international flower growers with U.S. importers, wholesalers, and retailers in a vibrant hub of floral trade.

Tuesday September 9th – Thursday September 11th
MACC (Miami Airport Convention Center)
Miami, FL, USA

Prime Location for Industry Professionals
The Miami Airport & Convention Center (MACC), a premier venue located near the heart of Miami’s flower import industry, will host the event. Its convenient location means minimal travel time for Miami-based importers and ensures easy access for all attendees.

Spotlight on African Flower Growers
This edition of WFE will highlight fresh-cut flowers from Africa, offering a unique opportunity to explore blooms from leading growers in Ethiopia, Kenya, and beyond. While these nations have traditionally supplied flowers to European markets, they are now making waves in the Middle East, Far East, and North America.

Your Gateway to New Opportunities
For U.S. importers, WFE 2025 represents an unparalleled chance to expand their offerings with exquisite African flowers. Miami, as the hub of the U.S. flower import industry, is the ideal location to facilitate meaningful connections between African growers and American buyers.

Global Participation Welcome
Though African flowers will take center stage, WFE remains a global event. Flower growers from every corner of the world are invited to exhibit and network with North America’s leading floral professionals.

See you in Miami for World Floral Expo 2025—where the world of flowers meets the American market!

Stay Informed: For regular updates and more information, visit www.worldfloralexpo.com.

For more information visit: www.worldfloralexpo.com

Related Articles

Floral

World Floral Expo Ready to Roll

HPP Exhibitions Floral March 7, 2019

In just 2 weeks’ time the next edition of World Floral Expo will take place in the Dallas Market Hall in Dallas, Texas, USA. Preparations for the show are in their last stages and everything is ready to roll! It is the 20th edition of this international fresh flower trade show, since its initial start in New York City in 1999.

Floral

World Floral Expo in Dallas Ends With Good Results

HPP Exhibitions Floral March 29, 2019

The 20th edition of World Floral Expo started off with a very busy first day with lots of business talks between exhibitors and buyers that lasted from the first to the last minute that the show was open that day. Buyers came to visit from all parts of Texas as well as from other US states. Besides Texas, buyers attended from Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Vermont, New York, California, Louisiana, Oregon and several other states. Exhibitors were all very happy with the first day results.