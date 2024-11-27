“That Flower Feeling” Webinar Successfully Explores Evolving Strategies for Marketing Flowers as Essential Self-Care Products

Fallbrook, CA – That Flower Feeling (TFF) recently hosted a transformative webinar titled “Marketing Flowers for Self-Care: The Importance of Evolving the Floral Industry,” moderated by Chris Drummond, TFF Advisory Board Chairman. The event brought together a panel of esteemed experts, including Kristin Gilliand from Gardens America, Jackie Levine of Central Square Florist, Debora Steier, a TFF Unit Sales Task Force member and retired Director of Floral at Albertsons, and Lenny Walker from Kennicott Bros. Company.

The panelists shared impactful strategies on how the floral industry can adapt to the growing demand for self-care products and mental wellness. Through insightful discussions, they emphasized reframing flowers as essential to emotional well-being, offering valuable takeaways for florists, wholesalers, and industry stakeholders alike.

Attendees left the session equipped with actionable insights to keep flowers relevant in today’s self-care landscape, alongside fresh ideas to help their businesses remain competitive. It was a fantastic opportunity for industry professionals to connect, learn, and grow within this evolving market.

You can view the recorded webinar by following this link.

Key Takeaways from the Webinar:

Underutilization of Flowers in the U.S. & Their Unique Benefits: Chris Drummond highlighted the inherent qualities of flowers that promote self-care, emphasizing their underutilization in the U.S. market. He urged collaboration among panelists to amplify the message and authentically promote the benefits of flowers through impactful campaigns.

Strategic Campaigns to Elevate Floral Consumption: Vanessa, Executive Director of TFF, introduced the Bloom Together and Unit Sales programs, designed to position flowers as an integral part of self-care while driving increased floral consumption. These initiatives foster strong consumer connections and partnerships with retailers, elevating flowers as a wellness essential.

Celebrating 30 Years in the Floral Industry & Promoting Self-Care: Kristin Gilliland of Gardens America shared their legacy of sourcing diverse flowers ideal for self-care markets. She encouraged florists to host in-shop activities that cultivate community and emotional connections, using storytelling to highlight flowers’ role in promoting wellness.

Expanding Retail Reach & Supporting Self-Care Initiatives: Lenny Walker from Kennicott discussed strategies for increasing flower use among retail clients and supporting wholesalers in communicating the self-care message. He praised the Unit Sales program as a key resource for making flowers accessible and easy to source.

Creating Self-Care Through Accessible Marketing: Jackie Levine of Central Square Florist highlighted effective marketing strategies, such as their “I Can Buy Myself Flowers” campaign, which encourages customers to build their own bouquets—making self-care approachable, affordable, and visible.

Elevating Self-Care in Mass Markets: Debora Steier emphasized the critical role floral departments in mass markets play in promoting self-care. She discussed how the Unit Sales program can enhance the customer experience, ensuring high-quality flowers are readily available to drive increased consumption and engagement.

The webinar concluded with heartfelt thanks to the panelists for their exceptional insights and to all attendees for their participation. Together, the floral industry is poised to embrace the evolving landscape of self-care and wellness, making flowers an integral part of everyday life.

About That Flower Feeling That Flower Feeling is a nationally-funded industry campaign committed to promoting flowers as an essential part of self-care and emotional well-being. Through creative marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships, TFF aligns the floral industry with modern consumer lifestyles, encouraging people to embrace the joy and beauty of flowers in their everyday lives.