Your Guide to the 5 Hottest Trends for Fall 2023 Wedding Flowers

Like flowers, floral trends bloom and wither with the changing seasons. That’s why staying on top of the latest flower trends for fall weddings is so important. Here, we discuss both floral design and color trends, so you’ll be ready to make the most of the fall wedding season!

Fall Wedding Design Trends:

1. Rustic, Vintage Vibes. Barn venues, vintage furniture, wild, garden-style arrangements, and dried flowers and foliage are everywhere this wedding season. Couples are looking for a highly personalized and unconventional experience, and these rustic, one-of-a-kind elements provide just that.

2. Contrasting Tones. This year, it’s all about deep hues like burgundy and plum contrasting with softer shades like cream. This intense contrast brings the drama and adds to the romance and magic of a fall wedding.

