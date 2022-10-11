Godshall’s Opens Newly Expanded Plant In Lebanon

Lebanon, PA – Godshall’s Quality Meats, an employee-owned company and the largest producer of whole-muscle turkey and beef bacon in the United States, opened their newly expanded plant in Lebanon, PA. The expansion adds 50,000 ft2 of production space to the facility which now totals 150,000 ft2.

The original facility has been smoking meats since 1885, and was acquired by Godshall’s in 2005 from The Daniel Weaver Company. The new building adds three state of the art production lines to more efficiently support the existing 11 smokehouses, a 10,000 pound per hour microwave thawing system, additional raw material storage and vehicle receiving docks.

“The Godshall brand has grown exponentially because of our superior flavor, quality and value. We expect to be America’s 3rd largest Turkey Bacon brand by the end of this year and we continue to lead Legacy Turkey Bacon Brands in consumer loyalty, unit sales growth and distribution point growth according to the latest 52-week Nielsen data. Furthermore, the Beef Bacon category continues to boom with unit sales growth up over 24% vs last year and our new Angus Steak Bacon is helping pave the way. This expansion will help ensure we have the capacity to supply our loyal consumers,” said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall’s Quality Meats.

A “bacon-cutting” ceremony was held to commemorate the opening. Ron Godshall was joined by company leaders and state and local dignitaries including Pennsylvania State Representatives Francis Ryan and Russ Diamond, City of Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello, North Lebanon Township Manager Cheri Grumbine and Lebanon County Commissioners Jo Ellen Litz and Michael Kuhn. Following the ceremony, attendees were treated to a tasting of Godshall’s Angus Steak bacon and other gourmet smoked meats as well as a tour of the facility.

About Godshall’s

Since 1945, Godshall’s has grown into a thriving company with facilities in Telford, Lebanon and Souderton, Pennsylvania dedicated to supplying premium smoked meat to customers nationwide. In 2017, Godshall’s converted to an employee-owned company with over 500 employee-owners. From a local family butcher shop, to an international supplier of meat delicacies, the company never lost track of its mission to provide wholesome premium meat products to family tables everywhere. For recipes and inspiration, visit https://godshalls.com/.