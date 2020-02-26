Lightlife and Field Roast Introduce New Plant-based Breakfast Sausages, Including Category’s First Fresh Breakfast Links

CHICAGO—Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming the growing breakfast category with a nationwide retail launch of three plant-based breakfast sausage products from its Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”) brands. The new, innovative products were created to continue the brands’ common goal: to pioneer the plant-based category by putting plants at the center of the plate.

“Breakfast is an important part of the day, and until now, there has not been many plant-based protein options available,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re reinvigorating the plant-based breakfast space with new delicious items from Lightlife and Field Roast.”

Lightlife is introducing Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Links and Plant-Based Sausage Patties that offer all the taste and texture of traditional pork but are made from all plant-based ingredients, including pea and rice protein, have no artificial flavors and have significantly less saturated fat than traditional pork sausage. The Lightlife Breakfast Sausage Links are the first fresh plant-based breakfast sausage link in the market and will join the brand’s other breakfast products, like Lightlife Smart Bacon® and Lightlife Gimme Lean® Sausage, in the refrigerated meat department of grocery stores.

“More than 70% of people say they’re interested in a substitute for traditional breakfast sausages1. We’re proud to be at the forefront of innovation,” added Curtin.

Field Roast, whose brand portfolio already includes Plant-Based Apple Maple Breakfast Sausage, now offers a fully-cooked breakfast sausage patty boldly seasoned with sage, black pepper and rosemary. The Field Roast Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patties are quick and easy to make without compromising quality and are perfectly sized for breakfast sandwiches or to be eaten as part of a delicious breakfast meal. The new sausages have no cholesterol, soy or gluten, and are made using pea and rice protein.

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with its leading brands Lightlife and Field Roast. The full portfolio offers better-tasting, easy-to-prepare meat and cheese alternatives that use ingredients you can feel good about. Both brands are available at major retailers and foodservice locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Lightlife, visit lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To learn more about Field Roast, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

