Old Trapper Delivers on Consumer Demand for Larger Format Product

Old Trapper announced their participation in the 2022 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show where they will be showcasing their product line of smoked beef snacks and their commitment to providing retailers and consumers with larger format packaging. Attendees of the NACS show held in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 2-4 are invited to come by Booth 745 to meet with company management.

In direct response to stated consumer demand, Old Trapper is focused on adding larger format bags including an upsized standard 4 ounce package. Additionally, Old Trapper’s internal research showed that the 10-ounce bag of jerky was most commonly purchased as a single serve item, which appears to reflect the trend of consumers opting for beef jerky as a meal replacement while on the go. Other recent larger format product introductions from Old Trapper include a family size 18-ounce bag of beef jerky, and a 15-ounce bag of smoked beef sticks.

“Our commitment to providing customers with larger format packaging bucks the trend that we see today of brands downsizing packaging and quantity to mitigate higher material costs and inflation,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Our signature clear packaging lets customers see exactly what they are getting in terms of quantity and quality, and we also appreciate that our larger packages create less waste than multiple smaller packages to promote sustainability. We are looking forward to showcasing our larger format packaging and meeting with our industry partners at this year’s NACS show.”

