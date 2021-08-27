Tyson Poultry Workers Who Get Vaccinated Offered Chance To Win $10,000

Already the biggest U.S. food company to require its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Tyson Foods is now offering employees a weekly chance to win $10,000 for getting even one jab.

Rank-and-file workers at its nearly 50 poultry processing plants already face a November 1 deadline to be fully immunized against the coronavirus. But as the highly contagious Delta variant fuels a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country, Tyson is ramping up its vaccination campaign.

“Team members at nearly 50 of our chicken facilities have an opportunity to win $10,000, once a week for the next five weeks, if they’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine,” a Tyson spokesperson said Thursday in an email. “This is in addition to incentives being offered in other areas of our business, as well as an enterprise wide $200 thank you for team members who are vaccinated.”

