Verde Farms Announces Relaunch and First-Ever Consumer-Focused Brand Campaign, “Beef From a Better Place”

Boston, MA – Verde Farms, a pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, is pleased to announce its brand relaunch and first-ever consumer-focused brand campaign, “Beef From A Better Place.” Verde is launching this campaign to engage directly with health-conscious consumers as they increasingly seek high-quality and ethically sourced beef products.



Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round—with no antibiotics and no added hormones. Its heritage and approach position it as the brand of choice in the current environment where health and sustainability are top of mind. Verde allows customers to enjoy great tasting beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.



“Verde represents the future of meat,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Verde Farms Dana Ehrlich. “After months of extensive consumer research, we’re excited to showcase this new branding that better highlights our core beliefs. Over our 18 years, we have witnessed remarkable growth within the organic sector. We’re thrilled to bring health-conscious consumers a better choice for meat with exceptional taste and quality that also supports sustainable and ethical farming practices.”



Verde Farms’ relaunch includes:

Continued dedication to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market™ verification, making it one of the first beef companies to meet this rigorous standard. Verde is now supporting 47 verified regenerative land bases, including more than 100,000 hectares (or 247,105 acres).

A new brand look and feel to better highlight “Beef From A Better Place” and enhance the consumer shopping experience. Eye-catching packaging brings our core values to life on shelf and makes it easier for shoppers to find the brand’s premium as Verde continues to grow at nearly 30x the rate of conventional beef (Nielsen, 4/22/23).

A 360° marketing campaign distributed through streaming video, social channels—including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok—and collaborations with food and wellness influencers. All activities are supported by a revamped Verde website, where consumers will learn more about what it means to enjoy Beef From A Better Place.

Expanded distribution nationwide and partnerships with leading retailers and food service providers including Amazon Fresh, BJ’s Wholesale, and True Food Kitchen (more details coming soon).

Offering a full line of grinds and steaks, Verde is the number one supplier of organic, 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef in the country, sourcing over 16 million pounds per year. It processes its premium products in-house at its state-of-the-art, USDA Organic and Level 2 SQF-certified processing facility, located in Pedricktown, NJ. Verde is available in grocery, natural food, and clubs nationwide, and is the exclusive organic beef brand on Amazon Fresh.



For more information on Verde Farms, a pioneer in Beef from a Better Place, please visit verdefarms.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.



About Verde Farms

For almost two decades, Verde Farms has been on a mission to bring consumers Beef from a Better Place. Verde is the leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef in the US. In 2023, Verde announced its official commitment to regenerative agriculture with the Land to Market verification, making it one of the first beef companies practicing these approaches. Verde partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company’s passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare, where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde, please visit verdefarms.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.