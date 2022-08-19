2022-23 Production Will Exceed 10.7 Billion Pounds; USApple Launches “Newton” Industry Database

Chicago — Despite the challenges of the past two and a half years, the U.S. apple industry is alive and well in 2022, according to a new report released by the U.S. Apple Association today at the organization’s 127th annual Outlook Conference in Chicago.

USApple’s “Industry Outlook 2022” provides the most up-to-date data and analysis on U.S. and global apple production, utilization and trade. Authored by USApple Director of Industry Analytics Chris Gerlach, the report takes an in-depth look at the many trends and forces to shape the U.S. apple industry.

USApple also unveiled “Newton,” a groundbreaking industry database and dashboard that provides a one-stop-shop for apple-related statistics.

Production

According to a USApple analysis of Agriculture Department data, total U.S. apple production for the 2022/23 CY will be more than 10.7 billion pounds or 255 million bushels. This represents a 2.7% increase compared to last year’s production figure and is 3.5% less than the five-year production average.

Gerlach noted that these figures are more comprehensive than USDA data, which only look at the top seven apple-producing states. “We’ve analyzed the production from states outside of the top seven and added that back to USDA’s figure,” explained Gerlach.

Varieties

At the varietal level, Gala is expected to retain the top spot with almost 46 million bushels produced, accounting for around 18% of the U.S. apple market. Rounding out the top five are Red Delicious (34 m bu), Fuji (26 m bu), Honeycrisp (25 m bu) and Granny Smith (24 m bu).”

In general, the varieties on the rise include Honeycrisp, Pink Lady/Cripps Pink and Cosmic Crisp. Fuji, Granny Smith and Rome varieties have remained relatively consistent compared to 2017/18 production volumes. Varieties on the decline include Golden Delicious, Gala and Red Delicious.

“On the positive side, Honeycrisp production has increased by 48% or 8 million bushels in the past five years,” said Gerlach. “Conversely, Red Delicious decreased by 41% or 24 million bushels during the same period.”

Trade

With respect to fresh apple imports and exports, the U.S. still retains a healthy positive trade balance. In the 2021/22 CY (July to June), the U.S. exported more than 38.5 million bushels of fresh apples while only importing around 6.3 million bushels. These net exports (32.2 m bu) are valued at almost $730 million.

“On a year-over-year basis, the balance of trade has declined with respect to both quantity and value,” said Gerlach. “On the quantity side, imports have increased by 20% over 2020/21 CY levels while exports have declined. On the value side, exports have increased marginally, but imports are up almost 30%. This means that in the 2021/22 CY, the U.S. was bringing in a greater amount of more expensive fruit and sending out a smaller amount of slightly more expensive fresh apples.”

Newton Database

Gerlach also introduced the Newton Database & Dashboard. Several years in the making, Newton is a one-stop-shop for apple-related statistics. From annual production to monthly storages, Newton gives users the ability to view preset reports or create custom queries for download. Newton’s dashboard also keeps users up to date on the latest trends in apple prices and trade.

“We are extremely excited to launch this unique USApple member benefit,” said Gerlach. “Newton consolidates data from USApple and multiple USDA sources in to one place giving users up-to-date information on apple production, utilization, trade, prices, storages, movement, economic impacts and more.”

Users can select from preset reports or create custom queries for download and off-site analysis. Newton allows users to ask questions and test theories, providing unbiased insights into important apple-industry trends. For more information, visit USApple.org