5 New Salad Kit Offerings from Taylor Farms Dropping this Fall

Flavor-packed kits perfect for game-day, fall entertaining or on-the-go holiday travel

ALINAS, Calif. – Taylor Farms, North America’s leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods, is dropping five new salad kit flavors just in time for fall. These hand-crafted kits will help drive continued growth in the salad category by offering a perfect blend of flavor adventure and mealtime simplicity.

According to Circana, 48% of meal preparers said they need help with ideas for dinner, and with these new combinations, Taylor Farms is offering endless opportunities to match any size of appetite. Perfect for fall entertaining, as a healthy snack or part of an everyday meal plan, these new kits will be your go-to pick.

“These new and innovative offerings that we added to our line-up reflect our commitment to delivering restaurant-inspired recipes with maximum convenience,” said Charis Neves, Director of Innovation and Product for Taylor Farms. “By expanding into bold, on-trend taste profiles, we’re aiming to attract new consumers to the category while giving our existing fans more delicious options to enjoy any time of day.”

Joining the Taylor Farms chopped salad kit & mini kit line ups are:

Pizza Ranch Chopped Kit : Made with creamy pizzeria style ranch dressing over crisp romaine, carrots and red cabbage with crunchy cauliflower & mozzarella parmesan pizza crusts and parmesan cheese.

: Made with creamy pizzeria style ranch dressing over crisp romaine, carrots and red cabbage with crunchy cauliflower & mozzarella parmesan pizza crusts and parmesan cheese. Maple Bourbon Mini Chopped Kit: A fan-favorite portable salad kit made with our Taylor Farms famous maple bourbon vinaigrette and diced almonds over a bed of chopped vegetables.

A fan-favorite portable salad kit made with our Taylor Farms famous maple bourbon vinaigrette and diced almonds over a bed of chopped vegetables. Sweet Kale Mini Chopped Kit: A snackable version of our #1 selling chopped kit made with chopped salad vegetables, crunchy pepitas, cranberries and creamy poppyseed dressing.

Taylor Farms is also launching two new salad kits:

Honey Balsamic Salad Kit : Featuring flaky salted croissant croutons and feta cheese with tangy and sweet honey balsamic vinaigrette over a base of bright baby greens, carrots and spinach.

: Featuring flaky salted croissant croutons and feta cheese with tangy and sweet honey balsamic vinaigrette over a base of bright baby greens, carrots and spinach. Everyday Ranch Salad Kit: This salad complements the Everyday Caesar and Everyday Italian kits in market today. Featuring a delicious combination of parmesan & cheddar croutons with homestyle ranch dressing over a bed of crisp iceberg, romaine, red cabbage and carrots.

All of these salad kit offerings will be available nationwide this Fall.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World,” Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.