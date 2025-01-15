A.V. Thomas Produce Donates Over 12.4 Million Pounds of Sweet Potatoes to California Association of Food Banks in 2024

Atwater, CA – A.V. Thomas Produce, the nation’s largest producer of organic and conventional sweet potatoes, is proud to announce the donation of over 12.4 million pounds of sweet potatoes to the California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) in 2024. This contribution underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to fighting hunger and supporting communities in need across California.

“We are honored to partner with the California Association of Food Banks to help families facing food insecurity,” said Jason VanDusen, Marketing Director of A.V. Thomas Produce. “At A.V. Thomas Produce, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious, high-quality food. By sharing our sweet potatoes, we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

This record-breaking donation builds on A.V. Thomas Produce’s longstanding dedication to giving back to the community. Sweet potatoes are not only a versatile and delicious staple but also packed with essential nutrients, making them an ideal addition to the food banks’ offerings. Through this partnership, millions of Californians have been able to enjoy the health benefits of sweet potatoes while receiving much-needed support.

The California Association of Food Banks works tirelessly to distribute fresh produce to over 6 million residents annually through its network of 41 member food banks. “The generosity of A.V. Thomas Produce has been instrumental in helping us provide healthy, fresh food to families across the state”. “This donation of sweet potatoes has been a game-changer in our mission to end hunger.”

A.V. Thomas Produce reaffirms its commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and making nutritious food accessible to all. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with CAFB and other organizations dedicated to making a positive impact.

For more information about A.V. Thomas Produce and its community initiatives, visit https://www.avthomasproduce.com/about/latest-news/a-v-thomas-produce-donates-over-12-4-million-pounds-of-sweet-potatoes-to-california-food-banks-in-2024.

About A.V. Thomas Produce

Founded in 1960, A.V. Thomas Produce is a family-owned business based in Atwater, California, specializing in organic and conventional sweet potatoes. As a leader in the industry, the company is dedicated to sustainable farming practices, delivering high-quality products, and supporting local communities.

About California Association of Food Banks

The California Association of Food Banks (CAFB) is a statewide network of 41 food banks working to alleviate hunger and improve access to nutritious food for millions of Californians. Through innovative programs and partnerships, CAFB distributes millions of pounds of fresh produce each year.