Turn Up the Beat: Idaho Potato Commission Announces Jukebox Sweepstakes Prizes for 34th Annual Display Contest 

EAGLE, ID – Every night can be a sock hop for three lucky winners of full-size Victrola jukeboxes in the 2025 Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest. From old school vinyl records to the latest digital music libraries, the Victrola jukebox plays it all while setting the mood with an LED light show.

“We think produce managers deserve to get their groove on after a hard day in the retail trenches,” says Ross Johnson, IPC vice president of retail and international. “What could be better than having your own state-of-the-art digital jukebox to play your favorite tunes while you rock out? Plus, each sweepstakes winner’s category manager will also receive a full-size Victrola jukebox package grand prize.”

The Potato Lover’s Victrola jukebox package, which will be awarded to one winner from each of the three IPC regions, includes a $1,000 gift card to accessorize and start a vinyl record collection. The jukebox’s 3-speed, belt-driven turntable plays vinyl records, and two internal stereo speakers and subwoofer deliver powerful, room-filling sound. It can also wirelessly stream music from a Bluetooth-enabled device up to 33 feet away for maximum flexibility.

In addition, all qualified participants—who will compete for more than $150,000 in cash and prizes—will receive five pairs of colorful limited-edition socks just for entering, to mix and match or share with co-workers, says Johnson.

“Produce managers aren’t always recognized for the awesome creativity they bring to their job,” says Johnson. “We wanted to show our appreciation in a fun way for all that they do every day, and help them put their best foot forward. The contest is also a great way to beat the winter doldrums by generating excitement in the produce aisles during what is traditionally a slower time of year.”

The Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest gives retail produce managers a chance to shine by creating an imaginative, eye-catching display that can also boost their bottom line, thanks to the higher sales that secondary displays can drive. IPC research has found that test stores with secondary displays of Idaho russets delivered a nearly 10 times growth advantage, while comparison stores with no secondary display achieved an average category growth of only 2.5 percent.

The Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest runs from Feb. 1 through March 31, 2025. Retailers can participate by building an attractive and memorable display in the produce department that incorporates fresh Idaho® potatoes (bag, bulk or both) with a clear label showing the Idaho name and the “Grown in Idaho®” seal, along with a clearly marked Idaho dehydrated potato product. (Displays may not include potato products from other states.) The display must be up in the store’s produce section for a least one week during the contest period.

The display must also use IPC 2025 special themed point-of-sale materials: two double-sided Idaho® Potato Lovers logo display signs, one large and two small double-sided signs featuring an appetizing photo, and six inflatable Mylar™ Idaho® potato balloons. For more point-of-sale clip art and delicious recipes, go to the Idaho® potato website: idahopotato.com/retail.

Display entries can be any size but are limited to one per store. Retailers will compete with other same-size stores in one of three categories: 1-5 cash registers, 6-9 cash registers, or 10+ cash registers. Within each store category, entrants are eligible to win these prizes:

1st place – $1,500

2nd place – $1,000

3rd place – $750

4th place – $500

5th place – $250

Honorable Mention – $100 (100 selected from remaining entries)

The Category Manager Match Program will award equivalent prizes to corporate category managers for stores that qualify for a 1st through 5th place prize, including a chance to win one of the three Victrola jukebox grand prizes.

The Idaho® Potato Lovers Display Contest Review Committee will judge all displays on a point system based on use of fresh and dehydrated Idaho® potato products, use of IPC-provided point-of-sale materials, salability of the display, and creative elements. The top winners will be notified by June 1, 2025, and all winners will be posted on the IPC website by June 15, 2025: idahopotato.com/retail.

