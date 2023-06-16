AgroFresh Announces Addition of Three Products to its Innovative Apple Complete Portfolio

PHILADELPHIA – AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a global AgTech innovator that provides produce freshness solutions and digital technologies that enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, announces three new additions to its Apple Complete portfolio. OMRI-certified CeraFruta® and Teycer™ Originals Prime Elite join Textar™ DPA as the latest products in its extensive lineup of post-harvest solutions for the U.S. apple industry.

CeraFruta, a bio-fungicide approved for organic use, has proven efficacy against a broad spectrum of post-harvest fruit decays thanks to its unique, patented formulation of Natamycin, a naturally occurring molecule derived from soil bacteria with a unique mode of action. This product has been used within the food industry for four decades with no known cases of resistance.

Teycer Originals Prime Elite is a new apple coating approved for organic use that helps apples stay more firm, smooth and shiny compared to conventional coatings. The coating integrity remains smooth, without significant whitening, contact-point issues or notable loss of gloss regardless of dilution rate.

Textar DPA is a trusted scald and CO2 injury inhibitor containing 40% Diphenylamine. Its versatile formulation can be used both for fogging and drenching. For fogging, it is applied using the AgroFresh ActiMist™ technology. Textar DPA can simultaneously be applied with SmartFresh for fast, controlled-atmosphere establishment to avoid excess of CO2.

AgroFresh Apple Complete is a comprehensive portfolio of near- and post-harvest ethylene management solutions, as well as fungicides, coatings, sanitizers, and digital monitoring and analytics platforms. This portfolio includes AgroFresh’s SmartFresh™ Quality System the industry-leading ethylene management solution for the past 20 years, and Harvista™ 1.3 SC, the only field application of 1-MCP available in the market.



“At AgroFresh, our team of innovators is always working to develop new solutions to improve the produce system and reduce food loss,” says Sarah Enescu, Commercial Business Director North America at AgroFresh. “We’ve been supporting the apple industry for more than 20 years with innovative and revolutionary solutions starting with our SmartFresh (1-MCP) technology. Today, our Apple Complete portfolio supports the apple industry from end to end with unparalleled customer support to make our industry both more sustainable and efficient.”



“Maximizing packouts for the growers and making sure we have a high-quality product for consumers is of highest importance,” according to Matt Miles of Allan Brothers Fruit and guest on the recent AgroFresh Apple Complete webinar. “Using tools in the industry, we can get the right product to the consumer at the right time, ensuring the best quality, taste and texture, providing value to the end customer – retailer or consumer.”



“I think it’s safe to say that 1-MCP being brought to the market and AgroFresh having a huge hand in bringing that in commercially is one of the single biggest things to happen to the industry in the last 20 years from a conventional fruit perspective,” according to Miles. “It’s massive and key as far as ethylene management goes for maintaining firmness of fruit.”



AgroFresh commercialized the SmartFresh (1-MCP) technology that began in 2003 with the application on apples. In the last 20 years, it has expanded for use in multiple crops, including pears, blueberries, cherries, avocados and stone fruit, as well as new applications in field, storage and transit, such as field spray application and convenient sachets. Their focus on quality and freshness has driven the advancement of their solutions portfolio beyond ethylene management to include fungicides, coatings and digital platforms including FreshCloud™ for quality inspection and in-room wireless monitoring with the Strella sensor.



To learn more about these new additions and the full Apple Complete portfolio, sign up here to view AgroFresh’s recent Quality & Freshness MasterClass webinar on Apple Complete and visit www.agrofresh.com/crops/apples/.



About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com.