Baldor Specialty Foods’ Urban Roots Unveils New Product Lines and Bold Rebrand

Urban Roots debuts new fresh fruit and salsa product lines with globally inspired flavors atIFPA’s The Global Produce & Floral Show

Bronx, N.Y. – Baldor Specialty Foods, importer and distributor of fresh produce and specialty foods in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, announced the expansion of two new products under its Urban Roots brand – Fruit+ and Cantina-Style Salsa – along with a complete rebrand across all of its existing products. The rebrand and new products will debut at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show from Oct. 17-19, and officially launch in grocery stores nationwide in early 2025.

Founded by a team passionate about produce and committed to making fresh, healthy eating easy, Urban Roots continues to push boundaries of the fresh food industry. This month, Urban Roots will debut a brand refresh across positioning, packaging and product lines to reflect changing behaviors and desires of consumers. The new Urban Roots is dedicated to delivering plant-forward products with bold, globally inspired flavors. The rebrand comes with two exciting line expansions: the launch of Fruit+ (“Fruit Plus”), Baldor’s first Urban Roots fruit line, and Cantina-Style Salsa, both inspired by global flavors and designed for on-the-go consumers seeking healthy, adventurous snacks.

“When we launched Urban Roots in the mid 2000’s, we did so because we saw a need from our retail customers and a demand from home consumers for high-quality value-added products that saved time for busy home cooks,” said Benjamin Walker, Chief Revenue Officer. “This new collection and our new branding reflects the fact that the needs of both those audiences have changed, and we want to continue to offer them healthy, high-quality, produce-driven choices that meet them where they are.”

Fruit+ will include eight-ounce packages of freshly cut fruit paired with sauces and spices inspired by international flavors including:

Chia Chai Tropical Medley – Mango and pineapple chunks paired with warm chai spices and crunchy chia seeds, offering an ode to Indian flavors

Lemongrass Lime Pineapple – Pineapple chunks with fragrant lemongrass syrup, a Thai-inspired tropical taste

Basil Mint Melon – A combination of honeydew melon and a basil mint sauce guided from Mediterranean flavors

Chili Lime Mango – Mango chunks paired with chili and lime, influenced by the classic Mexican street food snack

Cardamom Agave Mango – Mango chunks paired a cardamom agave sauce with a Middle Eastern twist

Cantina-Style Salsa will build upon Baldor’s current popular chunky homestyle salsa, offering customers a smooth consistency and fresh ‘taco bar’ style salsa with a 45+ day shelf life enabling the product to be shipped outside of the East Coast region. Flavor profiles will feature Salsa Fresca (mild), Salsa Roja (smokey and bright), Salsa Habanero (spicy) and Salsa Verde (vibrant and zesty).

“With an emphasis on adventure, the team knew we needed a new logo and packaging that conveyed the improved flavor journey and would be as visually compelling as some of the hottest CPG products out there,” says Jasmin Guleria, Director of Brand Marketing. “We also wanted to extend the line to be more daring and creative, to deliver adventure for our end consumer. Building on our existing fresh Homestyle salsa line, which is known for its authentic flavors, we’re adding Cantina salsas with more shelf life, and Fruit+, which is a true first-to-market product and our first Urban Roots fruit line.”

As consumers seek more diverse, globally inspired and exciting taste experiences, Baldor’s new Fruit+ and Cantina-Style Salsa lines reflect the company’s commitments to innovation and leading the fresh food industry with high-quality ingredients at the core. Baldor is pushing the boundaries of what fresh produce means to their customers, showcasing their dedication to staying ahead of trends by making it easy for consumers to explore new flavors in their everyday snacks. The company is planning further innovative line extensions in 2025.

For retailers interested in learning more about Baldor’s Urban Roots rebranding or new product lines, please reach out to retail@baldorfood.com or visit booth number b3995 in the first-time exhibitor area at IFPA’s The Global Produce & Floral Show from Oct. 17-19.

About Baldor Specialty Foods

Baldor Specialty Foods is one of the largest distributors of premium fresh produce, specialty foods, dairy, meat, and fish in Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Beginning as Balducci’s fruit stand in Greenwich Village in 1946, Baldor maintains its original commitment to freshness, flavor, quality, and service. Baldor Specialty Foods now services more than 14,000 food service, retail and corporate accounts from Portland, Maine to Richmond, Virginia, and offers over 7,000 food items. The company’s mission is to deliver quality ingredients, innovative solutions and seamless experiences that ensure the success of its partners. For more information on Baldor’s service and specialty product offerings, please visit baldorfood.com.