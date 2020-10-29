Berry People’s Peruvian Grower Partnerships Complete Year-Round Promotable Supply of Organic and Conventional Blueberries

Berry People Produce October 29, 2020

Hollister, CA ­— Berry People, a year-round, full-line shipper of branded organic and conventional strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and avocados, has recently secured strong, influential partnerships with growers in Peru. These relationships will allow Berry People to provide promotable volumes of flavorful, reasonably-priced blueberries to fill any third and fourth quarter supply gaps.

“Blueberries are now a top-10 fruit, with consistent consumer demand,” said Jerald Downs, President of Berry People. “Combined with our existing production in British Columbia, Chile, Mexico and the Pacific Northwest, we are now assured excellent volumes and quality year-round, enabling our retail and food service customers to exceed consumer expectations while increasing sales.”

The company’s organic supply is noteworthy, as Peruvian organic production is in its infancy, and Berry People is now aligned with some of the primary growers in the region. Their grower base in Peru is representative of the industry’s movement towards newer and better varieties, further improving flavor profiles, shelf life and the consumer eating experience.

“We are now delivering promotable volumes and pricing of both organic and conventional blueberries throughout North America’s fall and winter seasons, allowing blueberries to gain further traction against other items in the produce department,” Downs added.

For more information on Berry People’s berry and avocado programs, call (831) 245-3500, email [email protected] or visit berrypeople.com.

###

About Berry People:
Berry People is a year-round, full-line shipper of branded organic and conventional strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and avocados, and owner of the Berry People and Avo People brands. Headquartered in Hollister, California, the company’s ownership and key alliance partners hold important production assets in California, Mexico, Chile and Peru. All product is graded and allocated by pallet, and all growers are fully compliant with USDA and FDA regulations on food safety and organic practices. Berry People operates with a strong company ethos along its entire supply chain that emphasizes complementarity, stewardship and empathy. For more information, visit www.berrypeople.com, or www.avopeople.com.

