Frieda’s Adds New Citrus Items to Grab-N-Go Packaging Line

Los Alamitos, CA – Immunity will be top of mind this winter. In fact, according to a recent study by Hartman Research, 68% of consumers are either using functional foods or are interested in using functional foods for immunity benefit this year1. Give shoppers easy, delicious ways to dose-up on vitamin C and add variety to their citrus rotation with Frieda’s new calamondin and limequat grab-n-go pouches.

Limequats are a hybrid of two favorites—limes and kumquats—characterized by a sweet rind and tart juice. Sweeter than a lime and fully edible, this fruit can be used in cocktails and treats like limequat bars. Calamondin, also known as calamansi, are small hybrids of mandarins and kumquats that are perfectly poppable—skin and all! (Think teeny, tiny oranges that are sour & tart, making them ideal as an ingredient when creating a glaze for fish or poultry.) They are very popular throughout Asian and Southeast Asian cuisine for adding that tangy citrus flavor to dishes.

“Shoppers have become accustomed to discovering new citrus favorites every year,” says Alex Berkley, director of sales at Frieda’s. “First it was blood oranges, then came the Sumo mandarins. Last year shoppers fell in love with our mandarinquats, and this year they’ll be coming to the store to see what’s new & addictive in citrus.”

Frieda’s calamondins and limequats are available in 12/8-ounce pouches, with availability after Thanksgiving. Call your Frieda’s account manager today to request samples and pre-book. Supplies won’t last!

Source:

1 Functional Food & Beverage Supplements, April 2020, The Hartman Group, total sample (n=2,637)

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Specialty Produce has been inspiring new food experiences for friends, families and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California. Find Frieda’s on Facebook, @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.