Brussels Sprouts Stalks are on the Table for Fall

Salinas, California — Ippolito International is welcoming fall with a seasonal favorite, Brussels sprouts stalks. “Brussels sprouts have continued to grow, in the pre-washed and packaged formats, but one of our unsung heroes of the crop is our stalks”, said Katie Dozier, Sales and Commodity Manager. A Brussels sprout stalk at full maturity is about 2 – 3 feet in height, but the product that Ippolito International harvests and packs can be cut to a more manageable 12 — 14″ (18 count pack) or full size, about 18-20″ (9 count pack). “Stalks are eye-catching, and easy to prepare — they roast quickly in the oven at 350 degrees for just 20 minutes”, Katie added.

“While Brussels sprout stalks are available in the late summer, they are considered more of a specialty item and definitely enjoy popularity in the fall and winter months” said Dan Canales, Sr.

VP of Sales, Marketing & Processing. “Consumers are looking for ways to enhance their meals and table appeal, and they see Brussels sprouts, which are themselves a “regular” on the holiday table, as able to take center focus with the sizable presence that the stalk provides” he concluded.

Brussels sprout stalks are available from July — January, shipping from the Salinas Valley. Brussels sprout stalks are best merchandised in a cold, dry area of the produce section, along with signage highlighting their seasonal availability.

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower/shipper/processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America.