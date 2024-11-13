Tis the ‘Seasoning’ for California Walnuts

New campaign showcases fun, easy ways to elevate holiday snacking and entertaining with walnuts

FOLSOM, Calif. – California Walnuts is gearing up for the holiday season and is here to help consumers elevate holiday gatherings in fun, easy, and unexpected ways with seasoned walnuts. Running through the end of the year, the industry will be reaching shoppers through a new integrated campaign that aims to inspire consumers to embrace “Tis the Seasoning” by experimenting with walnuts in sweet, savory, or spicy combinations for endless flavor possibilities for charcuterie boards, appetizers, treats and more.

The omnichannel campaign targets millennials and older Generation Z audiences with digital content including connected TV and streaming, digital advertising, social media, influencers, search, recipe and e-commerce sites, including Instacart and in-store promotions. Throughout these activations, California walnuts will be featured in simple-to-make seasoned walnut recipes that bring a contemporary twist to holiday spreads. A new video ad features California nutcracker Wally and spotlights seasoned walnuts as a festive food standout. The video supports a new recipe collection that features on-trend flavor profiles as well as easy recipe “hacks” and simple apps to help consumers entertain with ease during the season. Holiday recipes and tips can be found at walnuts.org/tistheseasoning.

“With consumers stocking up on walnuts for holiday recipes, entertaining and gift giving, there’s great value for grocers in cross-promoting walnuts both in baking and the produce aisle,” said Robert Verloop, CEO and executive director for the California Walnut Commission (CWC) and Board (CWB). “Bundled offers and recipe suggestions alongside holiday ingredients, such as cinnamon, and fresh produce pairings for holiday charcuterie boards, like cranberries and apples, can help sell both items, giving retailers a higher basket ring. It’s the perfect opportunity to inspire new uses that can lead to incremental sales year-round.”

Traditionally, the fourth quarter drives the largest share of annual total walnut category value and dollar sales. According to Circana, nearly 34% of annual walnut volume (lbs.) sales occurred during the fourth quarter of 2023,1 thanks in part to the holiday season, which brings a spike in cooking and baking with walnuts. California Walnuts is working with retailers nationwide on custom promotion programs for the holiday period with increased walnut displays, holiday-inspired shippers and digital ads to bring inspiration and recipe ideas for walnuts usage during the season.

Seasonal shopper marketing support, coupled with consistent promotion of walnuts throughout the year, can help drive incremental sales and deliver value back to retailers more consistently. Retailers interested in California walnut promotion opportunities are encouraged to connect at https://walnuts.org/retail.

About the California Walnut Board and Commission

The California Walnut Board (CWB) and California Walnut Commission (CWC) represent more than 4,600 California walnut growers and approximately 70 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers’ family orchards. California walnuts, known for their excellent nutritional value and quality, are shipped around the world all year long, with more than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States being from California. The CWB, established in 1948, promotes usage of walnuts in the United States through publicity and educational programs. The CWB also provides funding for walnut production, food safety and post-harvest research. The CWC, established in 1987, is involved in health research with consuming walnuts as well as domestic and export market development activities.

To explore recipes and learn more about California walnut growers, industry information and health research, visit walnuts.org.

