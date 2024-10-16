Calavo Growers Expands Sales & Marketing Leadership With Appointment of Anna Kirsch as Director of Business Development

SANTA PAULA, CA — Calavo Growers, a global leader in avocados and other fresh produce, announced the appointment of Anna Kirsch as Director of Business Development. In this newly created role, Kirsch will spearhead Calavo’s strategic growth initiatives within the avocado business segment.

With fifteen years of experience in the food and beverage industry, twelve being in fresh produce, Anna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Calavo. Prior to joining the company, she held key positions in avocado sales and marketing at Westfalia Fruit and Avocados From Mexico. Her comprehensive category knowledge, coupled with a strong network of industry contacts and a proven track record of driving revenue growth, will add tremendous value to Calavo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anna to the Calavo team as our new Director of Business Development” said Gordon Breschini, Vice President of Fresh Sales. “To bring someone of Anna’s caliber onboard, with her deep understanding of the avocado category, extensive experience, and passion for the industry, makes her an ideal fit for this role. Anna’s leadership will play a pivotal role in driving new and current relationships with our trusted partners”.

Kirsch commented about her new role “I’m excited to join Calavo Growers as the Director of Business Development. Given Calavo’s rich history in the avocado industry and my passion for customer-centric solutions, I’m eager to advance our mission and drive Calavo’s growth in the fresh avocado category.” Anna’s role with Calavo begins 10/15/24 and she will report to Gordon Breschini, Vice President, Fresh Avocado Sales.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of HPP guacamole and avocado based foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label, and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices, and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of FreshTM at calavo.com.