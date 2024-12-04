Caleb Prejean Promoted to President of Capitol City Produce

Baton Rouge, LA – Capitol City Produce, a wholesale produce distributor for the Gulf Coast region, is proud to announce the promotion of Caleb Prejean to President. As the fourth President since the company’s founding in 1947, Caleb assumes leadership during a time of tremendous growth and reinvestment, including the imminent completion of an 80% expansion of the company’s distribution center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Caleb has played a pivotal role in nurturing the company culture, driving operational excellence, and enabling innovation since joining Capitol City Produce in 2015. As Vice President of Operations, Caleb spearheaded key initiatives including designing complex operational and logistics solutions as sales tripled in a rapid five-year period, developing innovative customer service models for the geographic expansion into Alabama and Florida, and providing direct oversight of the current construction project.

“Caleb embodies our Core Values which define our culture, permeate decisions, and establish accountability standards. He demonstrates people-first leadership and an unwavering commitment to our customers and team. He is a natural choice in the succession planning for the President’s role, which began three years ago. With his experience and determination, Caleb will confidently lead our company into its next phase of growth and opportunity”, said Paul Ferachi, CEO and Owner.

“It is a privilege to lead and serve the incredible team at Capitol City Produce. I look forward to enabling continual innovation in serving our customers as an agile, urgent, dependable, and quickly adapting local family business. As we soon approach our 80th year of service, the vibe of a start-up remains and it is a privilege to nurture that drive and ambition”, said Caleb Prejean.

Capitol City Produce extends its gratitude to Darin Arceneaux for his leadership and vision as President which has set the course for our future success. Darin is retiring after 12 years of leadership and will serve in an advisory role through February 2025 to ensure a seamless transition. “Caleb and I have worked together for 30 years. I am proud to entrust the leadership of the company into his hands, and am confident that the company’s culture of service, and its success in achieving its purpose, shall reach much greater heights”, said Darin Arceneaux.

Capitol City Produce has been rooted in time-honored local family business values since 1947. As we focus on being progressive, relevant, forward-thinking, and innovative, for our customers’ and our team’s best interests, we remain connected to our Core Values passed down by our founder, Vince Ferachi. Our determined focus on the future, aligned with values from our past, makes us a unique 4th generation family business with the spirit of a startup.