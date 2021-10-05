California Avocado Commission Promotes Angela Fraser

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission has promoted Angela Fraser to Director of Trade and Legal Affairs. Fraser, who has worked for the Commission for 21 years will provide oversight and management of corporate legal affairs. She also will continue to lead the strategy, planning, production, execution and budget of the California Avocado Commission’s nutrition program.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Angela for more than two decades and to see her commitment and continued growth,” said Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission vice president marketing. “It is inspiring to witness her dedication to the California avocado industry as well as her perseverance to attain her education goals.”

The Commission first hired Ms. Fraser in 2000 as Merchandising Administrative Coordinator. She was promoted to Merchandising Manager in 2003, became Marketing Programs Manager in 2005 and Marketing Manager in 2008. In 2019 Fraser was promoted to Director Trade Affairs. In prior roles, she developed expertise in the review and negotiation of agreements and preparing them for legal review. This led her to pursue and complete an AA degree and to become a paralegal from an American Bar Association approved program. Fraser’s new title recognizes this accomplishment, and in her new role she will take on additional responsibility managing legal matters and regulatory compliance. Fraser will coordinate the Commission’s general legal matters with appropriate in-house and/or outside counsel, manage the development of contracts, assist with legal research and oversee other matters including compliance with FDA and USDA guidelines.

Ms. Fraser, a certified trade show specialist, also will retain her current responsibility with trade shows and exhibits, including managing CAC’s participation in Fresh Summit and regional produce trade shows. While handling these job functions she is well on her way to achieving her next education goal, a bachelor’s degree in psychology in preparation for law school.