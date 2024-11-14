Cast Your Vote for Breakthrough Produce Innovation

This annual award will be presented at the Thought Leaders Keynote Breakfast during the annual New York Produce Show and Conference, Dec. 11, at the Javits Center in midtown Manhattan.

From microwavable potatoes to sustainable packaging, the eighth annual Produce Business Innovation Award winners brought their best to the table and store shelves.

With a focus on Product, Packaging and Process, Produce Business presents the 10 top-scoring entrants and leaves it up to the industry to decide which item merits the annual Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation.

This year’s entries highlight several trends, as the produce industry overall looks to inspire consumers to consume more fresh produce, and to develop innovations that will increase produce sales. This year’s crop of winners showcases that fresh produce options are looking to stand out with health and sustainability in mind.

The judging, which took place in the Boca Raton, FL, offices of Produce Business, was conducted by editors and staff who are well-versed in the fresh produce industry. Technological examinations were via research in published journals and in corroborating data sent to us.

Only Produce Business readers will evaluate the top-scoring products selected from numerous entries. Please read the descriptions on the following pages and cast your vote using the form below to choose this year’s Joe Nucci Award.

