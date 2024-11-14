Lipman Family Farms Celebrates Five Years of Giving with Nationwide Day of Good

Marking a half a decade of company-wide service event, Lipman Family Farms amplifies its impact across the U.S., engaging over 1,000 volunteers in meaningful local initiatives.

IMMOKALEE, FL – This November, Lipman Family Farms proudly celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Day of Good, emphasizing a sustained commitment to community service across its locations in North America. Launched during a crucial time of need in 2020, this initiative has evolved into an annual event, featuring over 1,000 volunteers this year, that dedicated more than 3,000 hours to support over 9,000 families.

Over the past five years, Day of Good has grown into a defining element of Lipman’s corporate ethos, successfully mobilizing each of its locations to engage deeply with local communities. The diverse activities orchestrated by Lipman range from assembling hygiene kits and hosting health fairs in Hermosillo to providing holiday meals and essential supplies to families in need throughout the United States.

Central to the initiative’s success were the Community Champions—Lipman employees who dedicated themselves as long-serving volunteers. These individuals not only planned and organized local activities but also spearheaded engagement and fostered lasting partnerships with local charities and nonprofits. Key figures such as Alejandra Garavito in Rio Rico, AZ, and Marcos Diaz in Immokalee, FL, were pivotal, contributing annually to the planning and execution of impactful projects tailored to meet community needs.

“Day of Good means having the opportunity to put smiles and tears of happiness on people from our community. It reminds me how blessed we are to be part of Lipman,” said Garavito. “Every year I get excited to choose and achieve all the needs of our community. Santa Cruz County always looks forward to November to see what Lipman will do for them.”

“This year’s Day of Good not only marked a milestone anniversary but also reflected our deep-rooted commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community Relations at Lipman Family Farms. “Our Community Champions, many of whom have been with us since the beginning, brought their passion and local insight that made each project meaningful and effective.”

Activities this year included diverse initiatives such as renovating local shelters, conducting food drives, and participating in environmental clean-ups, ensuring that each effort was responsive to local needs and opportunities for impact. In Immokalee, FL, the team collaborated with the Guadalupe Center at the Van Otterloo Campus, volunteering alongside Meals of Hope and Harry Chapin Food Bank to distribute food and combat food insecurity in the community.

Lipman Family Farms encourages other corporations and individuals to join in a future Day of Good or to start similar initiatives, highlighting the power of community involvement and the real change that can be achieved through dedicated collective action.

For more information about Lipman Family Farms, please visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.