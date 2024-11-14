West Pak Avocado Unveils New Bag Program

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado is excited to announce a new series of bagged avocados that showcase three key growing regions: California, Mexico, and Colombia. This initiative is part of West Pak’s AVO360 Full-Service Experience, designed to enhance the avocado shopping experience for retailers, ensuring a consistent year-round supply of unmatched quality backed by customer-focused insights.

“To guarantee a supply of premium avocados for our customers throughout the year, we remain committed to sourcing excellence by investing in various countries of origin,” stated West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco. “Our newest addition to our popular bagged avocado program proudly highlights the rich culture and culinary history of each of our top sourcing regions.”

West Pak unveiled its country-of-origin bags at the Global Produce and Flower Show in Atlanta, GA, from October 17 to 19, 2024. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive preview of the festive lineup.

Here’s what each region offers:

California: Renowned for its favorable climate, California’s fertile, sun-soaked hills provide ideal growing conditions for premium, limited-edition avocados. The California bag invites consumers to savor the locally grown goodness of avocados from the Sunshine State—a sought-after ingredient in healthy cuisine.

Mexico: Known for its vibrant culture, rich traditions, and delicious food, Mexico is the birthplace of avocados. Its abundant, year-round harvest is the ultimate source of green goodness, producing a delightful flavor that inspires colorful celebrations worldwide.

Colombia: Food plays a central role in social gatherings and celebrations in Colombia, reflecting the country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions. The tropical climate, fertile soil, and ample rainfall give Colombian avocados their creamy texture and rich flavor.

West Pak’s new bags will be available according to each country of origin’s harvest seasons, starting immediately for Mexico and Colombia and in early spring for California.

