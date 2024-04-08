CFIA: Sulphur Dioxide Gas Used on Fresh Grapes During Storage and Transport

Health Canada (HC) has assessed a request from industry stakeholders concerning the use of sulphur dioxide gas on fresh grapes during storage and transport, which has resulted in the reclassification of sulphur dioxide in certain situations. As a result of this change, the CFIA has updated the Labelling requirements for fresh fruit and vegetables page in the Industry Labelling Tool.

If you have any questions about the reclassification, please contact HC’s Bureau of Chemical Safety, bcs-bipc@hc-sc.gc.ca.