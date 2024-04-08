Zespri Begins New Season as the #1 Selling and Best-Tasting Kiwifruit Brand*

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Retailers can expect shipments of the #1 selling kiwi brand soon as the first two shipping vessels left New Zealand. The vessels are expected to arrive at the Port of Philadelphia and the Port of Los Angeles at the end of April. Retailers can track the shipments here to start preparing for another successful ZespriTM Kiwifruit season. Zespri account managers are continuing to develop customized programs with retailers complete with refreshed merchandising displays and exciting new promotional programs as consumers look forward to finding their favorite kiwifruit in

stores mid-May.

“We are heading into the new season as the #1 selling kiwi brand for the fourth consecutive year,” explains Darren LaMothe, Zespri’s General Manager, North America. “Our success is based on several factors, but one of our main points of differentiation is that our kiwifruit is grown for taste. Consumers love the taste of our refreshingly sweet SunGold TM Kiwifruit, which has helped solidify our top brand positioning. Consumers also love the tangy-sweet taste profile of our Green Kiwifruit. We’ve had great weather and growing conditions and are expecting an exceptional-tasting crop this year.”

According to a recent 3rd party consumer study, consumers were two times more likely to consider buying Zespri Kiwifruit versus other brands after tasting the Zespri Kiwi. Moreover, Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit had a +40% higher likeness score versus other leading gold brands and Zespri’s Green Kiwifruit had a +30% higher overall likeness score versus other leading green brands. To capitalize on the strong consumer taste preference for Zespri Kiwifruit, retailers are encouraged to build large prominent displays so shoppers can easily find their favorite nutritious and delicious fruit. Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit continues to drive sales with 49% of total category dollar gains. When both varieties of SunGold and Green Kiwis are merchandised together, sales increased 32% compared to another green kiwi brand. Additionally, when SunGold and Green Kiwi organic varieties are also included in a display, there is an automatic halo effect of favorable consumer perception.

New for the 2024 season, Zespri updated its iconic yellow merchandising display to include new creative that ties into its successful “Taste the Obsession” consumer campaign. The extensive digital campaign will include social, email, online video, display advertising, Ibotta, sampling and event activations designed to drive consumers to stores. “We are excited to continue our campaign because consumers are resonating with the messaging and are interested to learn about the passion and care that goes into delivering the world’s best kiwifruit. It’s a delicious and nutritious fruit that aligns with consumers’ growing health and wellness needs. To enhance our ‘Taste the Obsession’ campaign, we will be introducing our Zespri KiwiBrothers TM to America. The dynamic duo of SunGold and Green brand characters will start their journey through social media, connected TV, audio streaming and events,” explains Jeanne Wilson, Head of Marketing North America.

Another driver of traffic to retail stores is Zespri’s Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Award. For the fourth year, Zespri’s SunGold Kiwifruit was nominated and awarded in the Powerhouse Produce category. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to growing our kiwi for taste, not just size or yield. And it’s an honor to have health professionals continue to endorse Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit as a remarkably healthy and delicious snack,” shares Wilson.

For more information on Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Snack Awards, retailers can visit goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024.

Zespri’s account managers are available to meet with retailers to develop customized programs for increased sales with the #1 selling kiwi brand.

ABOUT ZESPRI GROUP, LTD.

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 850 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green SunGold Kiwifruit and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and work with our partners to be carbon positive by 2035. Please visit zespri.com/en-US.