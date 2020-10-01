Chiquita Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness with Limited-Edition Pink Sticker Series

Fort Lauderdale, FL – In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Chiquita is giving its iconic Blue Sticker a pink makeover to match the Pink Ribbon – an international symbol for breast cancer awareness. For the fourth year in a row, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, Chiquita’s limited-edition pink stickers will adorn 200 million of its bananas worldwide.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for women in the world, and the second most common cancer overall. Chiquita’s Pink Sticker collection allows the brand to show its support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by helping to educate its consumers.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Chiquita once again to help raise awareness for breast cancer,” said Brant Woodward, ACS Southeast Region Executive Vice President, “Through the support of like-minded partners like Chiquita, we’re able to educate more people about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and early detection, as well as offer support to patients and survivors through caregiving and recovery programs.”

The banana brand has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to create six delicious recipes including a Chiquita Banana, Pear, Turmeric, Ginger Smoothie, Chiquita Banana Smoothie with Beetroot, Carrots, Cucumbers, Smoothie Bowl with Chiquita Banana, Mango, and Pineapple, Chiquita Jell-O Healthy Fruit Salad, Two Ingredient Oatmeal Chiquita Banana Cookies, and Chiquita Banana Sorbet with Fresh Raspberry Sauce. Each recipe meets the ACS nutritional guidelines and aims to teach consumers about why maintaining a well-balanced diet is crucial.

“Chiquita is proud to act as a ‘Good Neighbor’ and show our support for breast cancer awareness, which affects women and their families across the globe” said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales for North America. “Since our own ambassador – Miss Chiquita – is a woman, we feel strongly about raising awareness for this cause and hope to contribute to the advances being made worldwide.”

In addition to the ACS, Chiquita has joined forces with cancer organizations around the world including Pink Ribbon in Germany, Fondazione AIRC in Italy and Ana Ross Foundation in Costa Rica where it will be distributing breast cancer awareness themed face masks for farm workers and their families of its partner farm, Grupo Calindo.

For tasty recipes and more information on Chiquita’s Pink Sticker Program, please visit https://www.chiquita.com/stickers/breast-cancer-awareness-pink