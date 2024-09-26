Church Brothers Farms Welcomes Jennifer Lind as Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced that Jennifer Lind has joined the company as Director of Business Intelligence and Analytics. Lind brings over 20 years of produce industry experience to this newly created position, blending expertise in sales operations with data-driven decision-making. She will lead the advancement of the company’s AI-driven processes in demand planning, customer segmentation, and revenue optimization. She will also be essential to integrating diverse data sources and refining business intelligence tools to support long-term forecasting and strategic decision-making for the organization.

In previous roles at Misionero, Mann Packing and Earthbound Farm, Lind led significant BI transformations while spearheading sales planning processes. Her experience includes leveraging business intelligence tools to deliver insights and improve forecast accuracy and profitability. Her cross-functional leadership and ability to work with large datasets have consistently resulted in enhanced data utilization. Lind has a BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

Lind’s appointment reflects Church Brothers’ commitment to staying at the forefront of data- driven innovation and strategic growth. Her understanding of the agriculture industry and her expertise in AI and data modeling will enhance the company’s strategic capabilities.

“With her extensive experience in transforming data into actionable insights, Jennifer will be instrumental in enhancing our analytics strategy and driving our initiatives forward,” said Stacy Radich, Chief Financial Officer at Church Brothers Farms. “I’m excited to see the impact she will have on elevating our business intelligence capabilities and shaping the future of data analytics for us.” For more information about the company and its products, visit ChurchBrothers.com.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.