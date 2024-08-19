Dole Banana Hall of Fame Recognizes Magnolia Bakery for Worldwide Appeal of its Banana Pudding

Ripe honor comes as Magnolia Bakery kicks-off its Banana Pudding Week and awards three lucky fans with free Banana Pudding for a Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In news that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud, Dole Food Company is officially honoring Magnolia Bakery for being a culinary icon – however, in this case, for something other than its celebrated cupcakes.

The bakery in New York City’s Greenwich Village made famous by HBO’s “Sex and the City” before expanding globally has been inducted into the Dole Banana Hall of Fame for contributing to the lore, legacy and global appeal of the iconic yellow fruit through its beloved Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding. Magnolia Bakery becomes the sixth banana icon officially recognized by Dole.

Dole christened the Banana Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of its year-long 125th Banana-Versary (dole.com/125) to acknowledge those culinary and cultural institutions that have played a pivotal role in making the banana a universal symbol for simple nutrition, goodness, flavor and fun.

The announcement by Dole coincides with the kick-off of Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Week, an annual celebration honoring the bakery’s best-selling dessert. This year, fans can enter for the chance to win Banana Pudding for a Year, Banana Pudding DIY Kits, gift cards and other prizes. For details and to enter, visit the sweepstakes site.

“Dole’s Banana Hall of Fame recognizes those banana-centric icons – from people and places, banana dishes, drinks and desserts to bananas in film, TV, music and popular culture – that have memorably contributed to the popularity and broad appeal of bananas,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s communications director. “From the minute we hinted at adding a Hall of Fame to our company-wide celebration of 125 years in the banana business, fans have insisted we consider Magnolia Bakery’s beloved Banana Pudding – which helped make today’s induction a reality.”

According to Sara Gramling, Magnolia Bakery’s VP of PR and partnerships, 275 tons of bananas – enough of the fruit to circle the earth 55 times – are used to make the more than 2.2 million cups of Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding sold annually around the world. The original Greenwich Village bakery opened in 1996 has grown to a global entity, with 10 locations in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles, and more than 35 international franchise locations.

“Given the importance of bananas to the Magnolia Bakery menu, we’re absolutely delighted to be receiving this honor,” Bobbie Lloyd, CEO and chief baking officer, said. “And while I admit that it’s been challenging to keep Magnolia Bakery’s involvement in the Dole Banana Hall of Fame a secret until now, it’s only fitting that we reveal this ripest of alliances on the first day of Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding Week celebration.”

Previous Dole Banana Hall of Fame inductees include Brennan’s, the New Orleans French Quarter restaurant that created the world-famous Bananas Foster dessert; the City of Latrobe, Pa., birthplace of the Banana Split; Bobby Banana, the 7-foot banana ambassador and mascot of Dole Food Company; and Pinky’s Westside Grill and Batch House, two banana-centric restaurants in Dole’s hometown city of Charlotte.

The Dole 125th Banana-Versry continues throughout 2024 with in-store messaging, contests, partnerships, recipes and appearances by Bobby Banana. A special highlight is “125 Ways to Be Bananas,” part of a web and social media series of banana hacks, tips and recipes, digital downloads, engagement opportunities and ways to share banana memories.

For continually refreshed and updated information on the Dole 125th Banana-Versary, go to dole.com/125. To join the conversation, use hashtags #DoleBananaVersary, #DoleBananas125, #BananasForTheFuture, #BananaVersary, and #Fresh4Future.

Magnolia Bakery is the iconic bakery born and baked in New York City that’s known for its classic, freshly-baked American desserts including its World-Famous Banana Puddings, cakes, cupcakes, and brownies. From its trademarked cupcake swirl to its commitment to using real, delicious ingredients in all its recipes, Magnolia Bakery baked goods are made with an obsession with detail to ensure every bite is a whimsical delight. Since opening its first bakery in NYC in 1996, Magnolia Bakery has expanded to 35+ bakeries internationally, launched a thriving eCommerce business so customers can ship its goods to any doorstep nationwide, and now offers Banana Pudding Cookies in three delicious flavors in grocery stores nationwide, Amazon.com and DashMart by DoorDash. For more information and to bring the magic of Magnolia Bakery home, please visit www.magnoliabakery.com

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.