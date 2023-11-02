Dole Food Company and Charlotte Hornets “Power-Up” for Charlotte School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company joined forces with the Charlotte Hornets today for the inaugural “Hugo’s PE Power-Up presented by Dole” event at Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Windsor Park Elementary School. The initiative is part of both companies’ ongoing commitment to promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles among students and their families.

Throughout the day, students in kindergarten through fifth grades enjoyed an enriching and educational experience. As part of their scheduled Physical Education (PE) class, they participated in a special nutrition lesson where they learned to prepare a nutritious Banana Breakfast wrap using DOLE® Bananas, ensuring that they have the knowledge and skills to make healthier food choices.

As a special highlight, Windsor Park Elementary School’s fifth-grade class participated in a Hornets Hoops basketball clinic, where they received valuable coaching and mentorship, fostering teamwork and physical activity.

Also on hand were Dole’s mascots Bobby Banana and Pinellopy Pineapple, as well as Hugo the Hornet, the beloved mascot of the Charlotte Hornets.

“We are very excited for this event as it marks the first effort between Dole and the Charlotte Hornets to do something bigger in the Charlotte community,” stated Bil Goldfield, Dole’s Director of Corporate Communications. “We will showcase these PE Power-Ups at different Charlotte-Mecklenburg Elementary Schools throughout the school year in an effort to inspire healthier habits and foster a love for nutrition and physical activity.”

Fresh fruit was provided to the entire school to encourage students and their families to embrace the benefits of a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

About Dole Food Company

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the National Basketball Association. The team is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community through various initiatives, including education, hunger and wellness programs. For more information about the Charlotte Hornets, please visit www.nba.com/hornets.