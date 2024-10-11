Duda Farm Fresh Foods Reveals Bilingual Celery Dippers Packaging

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn, announces Dandy® Celery Dippers™ is now available in bilingual packaging to serve the Canadian market. The company will be showcasing the new packaging in 8oz and 1.25lb sizes at booth #B2247 during the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show this month in Atlanta.

Almost exactly a year after announcing the official launch of the celery dippers at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, Duda has extended the product line in the U.S. from retail to foodservice and now the Canadian market.

“We experienced such a successful launch into the U.S. market for both retail and foodservice that we saw an opportunity to expand further into the Canadian market,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “The new French bilingual packaging began shipping last month, and we look forward to seeing how it performs.”

As with all Dandy® branded celery products, this new item is grown from Duda Generations’ proprietary celery varieties, ensuring they are Naturally Sweeter and Crispier®. It is also processed with water jet cutting technology for a clean cut and shipped within 24 hours to ensure consistent quality and flavor.

In addition to the new celery dippers bilingual packaging, Duda will also be highlighting its core products at the show.

“While celery is what Duda is known for, we want to remind everyone of our broader product line that helps buyers fill trucks,” said Towell. “With strategic growing regions around the country, we have an abundance of corn, radish, iceberg, leafy greens, broccoli, and cauliflower to satisfy orders for that holiday shopping surge.”

For additional information, stop by booth #B2247 at the IFPA Global Produce & Floral Show, and visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.