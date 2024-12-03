E. Armata Inc. Unveils New Logo and Refreshed Fleet of Trucks

New York, NY – E. Armata Inc., a distinguished name in the produce industry with a rich history dating back over 100 years, is excited to announce the launch of its newly updated fleet of trucks and a modernized logo. These significant updates reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation.

The refreshed fleet features a vibrant new color scheme that enhances the company’s visual identity and showcases their dedication to progress. The updated logo represents a fresh take on their traditional design, embodying the energy and growth of the company. The new logo and color palette reflect the freshness and diversity of E. Armata’s produce offerings, reinforcing the brand’s identity and values.

“Our new truck designs and branding changes are a testament to our dedication to progress while honoring our storied past,” said Chris Armata, President of E. Armata Inc. “Since our start in Manhattan at the Washington Street Market, we’ve been committed to delivering the highest quality produce. These updates reflect our continuous efforts to grow and adapt in an ever-evolving industry.”

E. Armata Inc.’s legacy spans over 100 years, during which they have built a reputation for quality and reliability. The updated fleet and branding represent E. Armata’s ongoing commitment to these core values and their vision for the future.

E. Armata Inc. invites customers, partners, and the community to experience the company’s revitalized branding and updated fleet of trucks. These changes mark a new chapter in the company’s history, reinforcing its position as a leader in the produce industry and enhancing the overall experience for clients and partners.

About E. Armata Inc.

E. Armata Inc. is a premier provider of fresh produce, serving a wide range of customers with the highest quality fruits and vegetables. With a rich history and a commitment to innovation, E. Armata Inc. continues to lead the industry with exceptional products and customer service. For more information, visit https://earmata.com/.