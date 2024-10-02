Equifruit Named One of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the Third Consecutive Year by The Globe and Mail 

Montreal, QC, – Equifruit, Canada’s leader in Fairtrade certified bananas, has once again earned a spot on The Globe and Mail’s prestigious list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for 2024. Ranked #219 with an impressive growth rate of 184%, this marks the third consecutive year the company has been recognized for its outstanding success. In 2023, Equifruit secured the #207 spot with 219% growth, and in 2022, the company ranked #261 with 139% growth.

“Being named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for a third straight year is a testament to our team’s passion and resilience,” says Jennie Coleman, President of Equifruit. “We’ve navigated unprecedented challenges—from the pandemic to inflationary pressures—while staying true to our mission of paying banana farmers fairly and making an impact across the supply chain.”

A Company Built on Purpose

Equifruit’s continued growth and resilience can be attributed to its clear purpose: transforming the banana industry by promoting Fairtrade practices that ensure farmers are paid fairly for their work. This social and environmental commitment has helped the company stand out in a competitive market, winning over major retailers and expanding its reach across Canada and beyond.

During a period of significant global disruption, Equifruit demonstrated unwavering strength, achieving major milestones. Equifruit is now a certified Women-Owned Business through WEConnect International, a prestigious designation that recognizes its women-led leadership and diversity in the marketplace. In 2024, Equifruit has also achieved B Corp certification, further cementing its role as a leader in sustainability, transparency, and social responsibility.

Despite the pandemic and inflationary pressures, Equifruit has managed to accelerate its sales and partnerships and grow its team. The company’s sales strength is due in part to growing demand for ethically sourced, sustainable products. As a supplier of Fairtrade certified bananas to major retailers like Costco Canada and Sobeys, Equifruit’s work extends beyond traditional business growth. Its efforts directly support thousands of banana farmers and their families, driving positive change in farming communities while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

As Equifruit continues to rise in the ranks of Canada’s top companies, it remains dedicated to its core mission: revolutionizing the banana industry through Fairtrade while championing women’s leadership and sustainability.

Find out why Equifruit is The Only Banana You Should Buy™ at: www.equifruit.com

About Equifruit

Equifruit is a group of diehard believers in ethical fruit sourcing. Especially when it comes to bananas. We’re righting the wrongs of banana business history by making it fair from the start, especially for farmers. Established in 2006, Equifruit is North America’s leading Fairtrade-certified banana importer. We’re a growing produce aisle sweetheart. Stay tuned for our Global Fairtrade Banana Domination. Linkedln, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter