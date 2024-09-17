Farm to Fork in 24 Hours: Lion Farms Delivers Fresh Organic Gourmet Mushrooms

Lion Farms Elevates South Florida’s Mushroom Market with Sustainable Practices

Redlands, FL — Lion Farms, a regenerative farm certified by Global Good Agricultural Practices (Global GAP) and the USDA for organic farming is excited to share its new approach to locally growing beautiful and hard-to-find gourmet mushrooms. With a strong focus on sustainability and quality, Lion Farms is changing the game for the organic mushroom market in South Florida. Specializing in Lion’s Mane and Oyster Mushrooms, Lion Farms grows 8 varieties of top-quality, organic mushrooms.

Lion Farms uses regenerative growing and farming practices that not only focus on sustainability but also improve the ecological health of the farm’s soil. After harvesting, the spent mushroom growing blocks are composted and fed to their red wiggler worms, significantly reducing organic waste sent to landfills thereby mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and promoting a healthier environment. Their zero-waste, Continuous Flow Through (CFT) worm farm produces OMRI-certified castings that enrich the soil biodiversity at Lion Farms even further.

One of the biggest advantages of Lion Farms is their ability to deliver fresh mushrooms to South Florida food services and restaurants within 24 hours of harvesting. This quick delivery ensures that customers get the freshest and most flavorful gourmet mushrooms possible. Lion Farms is dedicated to supporting local farm-to-fork businesses with the best-in-class, locally grown, organic mushrooms available in the region.

Based in Redlands, Florida, Lion Farms operates a modern, energy-efficient Controlled Environment Agricultural (CEA) concrete facility where they can carefully control the growing environment for their mushrooms. This includes managing cool temperatures, high humidity, low CO2 levels, and scheduled lighting to create the perfect conditions for growing high-quality mushrooms.

“We’re excited to share our love of organic farming and gourmet mushrooms with the South Florida community,” said Peter Fedele, Founder of Lion Farms.

“Our focus on sustainability, quality, and fast delivery makes us stand out in the industry. Most mushrooms are shipped to Florida from Pennsylvania or California and can take up to a week to arrive. Ordering from us means you get the freshest, locally grown mushrooms, delivered within hours of harvest. We can’t wait to serve more food services, restaurants, and mushroom lovers with our premium products.”

For questions or to place an order, please contact Lion Farms at sales@lionfarms.com. To learn more about their organic mushroom varieties and sustainable farming methods, visit lionfarms.com.

About Lion Farms:

Lion Farms, located in Redlands, Florida, is a leading regenerative organic farm that uses cutting-edge methods to grow a variety of tropical crops. Our zero-waste, organic system supports biodiversity and conserves natural resources. We value teamwork and innovation partnered with Florida International University to create an agricultural innovation campus. Through this partnership, we sponsor PhD research focused on sustainable farming practices. For more information, visit LionFarms.com.