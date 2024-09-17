As Consumers Continue to Seek Healthy, Eat at Home Solutions, Side Delights Offers Retailers Solutions

Newport Beach, CA — As dining habits continue to shift, Side Delights® announces how retailers can promote Amazables! as the answer. Due to the cumulative impact of ongoing economic challenges and rising food prices, dining out is estimated to be four times more expensive than eating at home. As a result, retailers, food service operators, and distributors who want to better engage with their target consumers will have new opportunities with the right product mix.

The data confirms that while consumers are spending more time at home and adapting to new daily rhythms, convenience and health remain top priorities, so they are willing to spend on products offering added benefits. The newly published Circana research shows 86% of eating occasions are currently sourced from home, and over the past year, consumers ate 116 more meals at home than they did in pre-pandemic years. Snack consumption is also growing, with consumers increasingly preferring ‘quick bites’ over larger meals.1

“With continued economic uncertainty, attitudes about eating at home and health are evolving, and consumers are seeking a balance between value, wellness, and convenience,” noted Kathleen Triou, president and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “This shift allows retailers to promote solutions that help consumers source healthy, convenient, and cost-effective meals at home like Side Delights® Amazables! which can be a quick snack full of potassium, fiber, and vitamin C, or a starring role in a weeknight dinner for friends and family.”

Amazables! are oven-crisp-style microwavable potatoes that are ready in six minutes and come with custom gluten-free sauces by Litehouse®: The Loaded Potato sauce and Buffalo Ranch sauce. Both were created to complement the taste of a Russet potato and leverage top food service flavors.

Other quick-to-cook Side Delights® potato products like Bakeables or Steamables can be enjoyed right out of the package or in creative recipes such as Roasted Russet Dipping Wedges. Even the leftovers can be upcycled for Quick Steak and Potato Tacos with Poblano Chilies.

Side Delights® Potatoes are exclusively available from Fresh Solutions Network’s partners. Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes.

For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.comand GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).