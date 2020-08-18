Side Delights Positioning for Increased Cooking at Home and Changing Consumer Wants

San Francisco, CA – Side Delights® was an early adapter to the trends of “the cooks of this century” with cutting-edge blogger programs, organic options, convenience products, and packaging breakthroughs. Since the pandemic began, consumers leaned further into home cooking. This encouraged associated benefits, like eating healthier and saving money.

“After sheltering in place, people realized how much money they saved by not going out to eat as often. And with an uncertain economy, data shows that consumers will continue to look for healthy, cost-saving meal alternatives at home,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Cooking at home isn’t just good for you. It is good for the wallet.”

The surge in home cooking is clearly here to stay. A recent study on consumer behavior showed that 78% of consumers are cooking at home more, and while excitement is high to dine out again, they anticipate a slow return to “normal.” Specifically, only 25% of consumers indicated that they expect to return to their normal habits when it comes to eating out.1

It makes sense, then, why, Side Delights saw a significant increase in organic web traffic to the Frequently Asked Questions page of Sidedelights.com during the Shelter in Place. The most common searches were for the best way to prep, cook, and store meals at home. Shoppers were also looking for ways to put a new twist on their recipes. With an eye for what consumers were looking for, Side Delights tailored their FAQ page in response to these trends. To increase engagement and answer more specific details, Side Delights created a new Side Delights® YouTube channel with an array of “how-to” videos. They will continue to enhance the channel with new videos throughout the year.

The revamped SideDelights.com/FAQ continues to educate consumers about potatoes’ nutrition and preparation, along with new tips and tricks and time-saving hacks on the topics they are most interested in. All digital content drives consumers to GrownWhereItMatters.com. With fresh ingredients and simple, timeless recipes that boost nutrition, Side Delights is offering shoppers solutions and supporting them with exciting new resources. This online community will help consumers find what they’re looking for more easily, which benefits both retailers and consumers.

“The new FAQ page is organized to be incredibly user friendly. Combined with most frequently searched questions and a fresh, new way to present the answers, we are giving consumers more of what they are looking for,” added Triou. “Added bonus, now consumers can find specifically what they are looking for all in one place.”

For more information on Side Delights® products, programs and recipes, visit SideDelights.com.

Sources:

Datassential One Table study 2020

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), Green Thumb Farms, Inc. (Fryeburg, ME), Red Isle Potato Growers, Ltd. (Prince Edward Island, Canada), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).