Bako Sweet Poised for a Standout 2024 Harvest Despite Extreme Summer Heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Bako Sweet is pleased to announce a promising 2024 sweet potato crop, which has benefitted from favorable growing conditions despite challenges posed by extreme summer heat.

The harvest, now underway, has produced excellent quality sweet potatoes in a variety of planted colors, including orange, red, white, and purple, ensuring consistent supply to meet growing consumer demand.

“Our 2024 crop has shown impressive growth, thanks to ideal transplanting conditions earlier this year,” said Matt McCort, Chief Operating Officer at Bako Sweet. “The cooler spring allowed for strong initial growth with a great size profile that supports both value-added and bulk retail packs. Although we experienced over twenty days of extreme heat in July and August, our crop has continued to perform well.”

The combination of a cool spring and successive days of 105-degree heat slowed the timing of harvest slightly, but Bako Sweet’s dynamic approach to harvest management has allowed the company to mitigate potential negative impacts. The team has leveraged additional harvesting capacity and closely monitored water, shredding, and harvest schedules to ensure product quality and sizing consistency.

“By shifting our harvest focus based on size profiles, we are able to optimize the quality of our crop and meet the specific needs of our retail partners,” McCort added. “This season, we’re especially excited about the increased acreage of our white and purple sweet potatoes, which will enhance our year-round offerings and help us better bridge the transition to peak seasonal demand in Q4 2024.”

As the harvest progresses, Bako Sweet remains committed to delivering the high-quality sweet potatoes that consumers have come to expect from the brand. With increased planted acres and dynamic harvesting strategies, the company is well-positioned to support its retail partners as they prepare for the upcoming holiday seasons.

For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com or contact the sales team at sales@countrysweetproduce.com or 661-858-1075 x818 to place an order.

About Bako Sweet®

For more than 75 years Country Sweet Produce, grower-packer-shipper of consumer brand Bako Sweet®, has been growing sweet potatoes in the country’s richest soil in the southern San Joaquin Valley of California, also known as “California’s Sweet Spot.” This land produces some of the best-tasting sweet potatoes on the market. Over the years, Bako Sweet has perfected the growing and harvesting process to ensure the highest quality and consistently-sized sweet potatoes. Today, Bako Sweet focuses on providing the largest variety of value-added, conveniently packaged sweet potatoes, as well as bulk sweet potatoes and specialty offerings. For more information about Bako Sweet, visit bakosweet.com.