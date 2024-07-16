Four Star Fruit Anticipates Another Robust Holiday Grape Season

Delano, California — Premium table grape grower and marketer, Four Star Fruit, looks forward to another strong Holiday® grape season. Recognized for its exceptional sweetness and distinctive late-season profile, the Holiday® variety is a highly sought-after seedless variety, easily identified by consumers nationwide. The summer heat wave will create challenges for some varieties, but Holiday® is in the early stages of maturity, and the company is not seeing any roadblocks.

“We are looking forward to another great Holiday® season with strong promotable volumes,” said Jack Campbell, President of Four Star Fruit. “Our team is fully equipped and ready to collaborate with retail partners to deliver an exceptional eating experience, driving robust consumer demand this fall.”

Earlier this year, Four Star Fruit solidified its position as a frontrunner in the table grape industry with the recent acquisition from Agriculture Capital of Columbine Vineyards’ complete Holiday® grape program. Under the terms of the acquisition, Four Star Fruit has exclusive rights to all brands, trademarks, and DNA associated with the Holiday® variety.

Holiday® clamshells and bags are available upon request; please get in touch with your Four Star Fruit sales representative for more information.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit has been in table grape production as a grower-shipper since 1987. The company is family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Four Star produces remarkable premium conventional and organic grapes, including the trademarked Pristine® variety. Their fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys and internationally in Peru, Chile, and Mexico. Their top-of-the-line facility allows for innovation and flexibility in packaging. Four Star farms thousands of acres of grapes annually while carefully ensuring each bunch’s quality from planting to harvest, packing to shipping.