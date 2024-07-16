Side Delights Presents A Cut Above Potato Line at the IFPA Monterey Food Service Conference as Diners Embrace an Expanded Role of Potatoes

Newport Beach, CA — Fresh Solutions Network® (FSN) will feature the A Cut Above® potato line at the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Foodservice Conference in Monterey, California, booth #421, July 25-26, 2024. Basin Gold Cooperative from Washington and Masser Family of Companies of Pennsylvania will attend the conference on behalf of FSN.

The A Cut Above® food service product line includes fresh whole potatoes, fresh whole peeled potatoes (with or without Kosher certification), fresh-cut French fries, fresh-cut wedges, 1/4” sliced fresh-cut potatoes, and diced fresh-cut potatoes available in 5/8”, 3/4” and 1/2” packed in 30 or 35-pound vacuum-sealed bags. Most products are available skin-on or skin-off.

The variety of premium quality fresh-cut A Cut Above® potato products helps foodservice customers streamline kitchen workflow, add profit, and leverage the choices patrons want. Data shows that following the pandemic, the traditional use of potatoes in restaurants is still popular, while the growing Gen Z demographic embraces innovative and international new ways to incorporate America’s favorite vegetable.

Some of these trends include pairing potatoes with Mediterranean flavors such as tzatziki and using potatoes in dumplings and pasta in the dough or as a filling. Potatoes are also gaining popularity in Indian cuisine as an essential vegetarian ingredient. US regional potato trends include Syracuse Salt Potatoes (potatoes with thin salt crusts and a creamy texture served with melted butter), Chicago’s Chicken Vesuvio (roasted chicken with potatoes and peas), and Pittsburgh sandwiches with French fries (in the sandwich). As breakfast and brunch continue to gain traction as key dining occasions, potatoes serve as a breakfast skillet base in hash, shreds, and mashed potato-based breakfast bowls. In soups, potatoes remain a popular main flavor or a key ingredient to add a non-dairy creamy texture to dishes such as clam chowder.

“For a decade, we’ve been bringing the food service sector premium-quality potatoes in response to a profitable and growing segment for on-premise accounts,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Since the pandemic, fresh potatoes are found on more menus than frozen potatoes and on menus showing fresh innovation. Appetizers, sides and spices are also growing categories, pointing to a large opportunity – especially for potatoes.”

“We are successfully selling the A Cut Above® French fry, whole peeled, wedge cuts, and a variety of diced sizes,” added Bob Meek, Chief Revenue Officer of Masser Family of Companies. “These fresh-cut signature potato items help the foodservice industry respond to consumers’ changing tastes, provide profitability, and ensure that patrons keep returning.”

A Cut Above® Potatoes are exclusively available from Fresh Solutions Network’s partners. Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit www.FreshSolutionsNet.com, SideDelights.comand GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).